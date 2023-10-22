AI graphic design tools: Transform your visual content now

In an era where digital presence is no longer just an option but a necessity for survival, businesses are constantly on the hunt for strategies to stand out. The visual component of your brand is one of the most impactful ways to leave an indelible mark in the minds of consumers. According to TechCrunch, bootstrapped and pre-seed startups will require around $100-$3000 for creating logos and visual identity.





However, the investment in a full-fledged graphic design team is often a luxury that many startups and small businesses find financially unsettling. Enter the revolutionary world of AI in graphic design—a game-changer in the digital marketing arena, offering cost-effective, innovative, and high-calibre design solutions.





This article unveils the prowess of AI graphic design tools, ready to catapult your brand's visual identity into new dimensions of creativity and market appeal, all without breaking the bank. Prepare to harness the future of design that’s here to transform the ordinary into extraordinary visual narratives.

Benefits of using AI Graphic design tools

Ideation

A survey by Venngage found that around 36% of marketers mostly used original graphics content. This shows how designers are focusing on making visually appealing content from scratch. AI graphic design tools can assist in curating unique and original images.

Reduction of manual tasks

Automation is the primary benefit of AI tools. Powerful graphic design AI tools can complete tasks such as removing background or making mockups to ease the burden on designers so they can focus on conceptualisation.

Ease of use

Unlike most graphic design software, AI tools are rather easy to use with their user-friendly interface. In short, beginners and professionals can operate them with equal ease.

Collaboration

Certain AI tools allow real-time collaboration to help designers create or edit mockups, which in turn helps boost productivity.

Top 5 graphic design AI tools

Uizard

Uizard is an AI-powered UI design tool that helps in crafting prototypes, wireframes, etc. By using this tool, users can create professional designs for websites, mobile apps, desktop interfaces, etc. Some of its beneficial features include:





Transforming scanned hand-drawn sketches into wireframes

Generating images with text prompts

Turning screenshots into editable designs





Apart from this, Uizard also offers a wide range of pre-made UI components and templates for rapid and collaborative designing. This is a free tool and to access more features, you can check out their premium plan for businesses.

MidJourney

MidJourney is an AI-based image generator tool that allows users to download specific pictures with text prompts. This is one of the very few AI-powered tools that craft realistic images. Although it was a free tool previously, due to huge demand the firm shut down its free trial plans for now.





To use MidJourney, you need to have a Discord account to generate photos on this platform. So getting a subscription is almost obvious, priced at $8 per month and billed annually.

Adobe Firefly

Adobe Firefly which was under beta testing mode is now finally available for all users. It is an AI-powered tool that helps designers create images with text prompts or convert 3D objects to photos and even add effects to text. Plus, Adobe Firefly easily works with graphic design software like Illustrator and Photoshop.





With multiple use cases, designers can enhance their quality of work or get unique ideas through AI. However, your text prompts should be specific to get the best results. This tool can be accessed for free but with limited features. They also offer a premium plan for enterprises.

DALL-E 2

DALL-E 2 is another well-known AI image-generator tool launched by OpenAI (creator of ChatGPT). This successor model is available as an online extension and is capable of curating high-quality pictures. Users can generate images with a resolution of 512x512 pixels.





DALL-E 2 offers free credits to generate images but they are limited. After exhausting the credits, you will need to buy their subscription. However, it can be used as an alternative to MidJourney.

Pixlr

Pixlr is a free photo-editing, animation and design AI tool. This online tool provides a wide variety of designing features like collage creation, background removal, applying filters, one-click retouching, etc. Overall, it is a versatile AI tool for users to develop high-quality images or animations and edit them.





Pixlr has a user-friendly interface so whether you are a beginner or a professional designer, it will be easy to develop images using this AI tool.









Embrace the future of creativity with AI graphic design tools. Whether you're a startup on a shoestring budget or an established brand looking to innovate, these tools are a game-changer. Start reimagining design, and take your visual content to new heights with these tools.