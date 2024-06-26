Nazara Technologies to publish nCore Games’ FAU-G: Domination

Nazara Technologies’ publishing arm, Nazara Publishing, has entered into a partnership with nCore Games to bring the latest game from the FAU-G franchise that has garnered up to 50 million downloads.

FAU-G: Domination, which blends India’s rich heritage with diverse environments, is developed by Dot9 Games, a studio of nCore Games, and will be marketed and distributed by Nazara Publishing.

The game features modern-day military aesthetics with Indian characters, each with a unique backstory.

“Made-in-India games have a huge potential to address the growing needs of the Indian gamer with locally relevant content and we are excited to partner with nCore to bring FAU-G: Domination to all our players”, said Nitish Mittersain, Joint MD and CEO of Nazara Technologies, in a statement.

Pre-registration for the game will be available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store later this year.

“In recent times, the Indian government has called upon its citizens to support homegrown apps through the ‘Make in India’ initiative,” said Vishal Gondal, Co-founder of nCore Games.

“FAU-G: Domination is our humble response to PM Modi’s ‘Make-in-India’ call, and we’re thankful that Nazara shares our vision to bring the best of India to the world. This signals India’s arrival as a major player in the global gaming industry,” added Gondal.