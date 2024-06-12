Precision conservation: using technology to enhance wildlife management in agricultural landscapes

Over the years, as forested areas deplete and agricultural lands increase, the delicate balance between agriculture and wildlife is on tenterhooks, with farmers often facing the challenge of protecting their crops from wildlife intrusion damage. The increasing movements of wild animals into nearby agricultural lands primarily to access easy food sources is causing increasing distress to farmers, especially small and medium ones.

Precision conservation technologies are becoming increasingly pivotal in enhancing wildlife management within these affected agricultural landscapes, ensuring crop protection alongside wildlife conservation.

Among these technologies being developed is a non-invasive method of wild animal deterrent solutions using light and bioacoustics. Using certain flashing light patterns to create an illusion of a predator prowling around keeps animals like elephants, wild boars, nilgai (blue bull), deer, bears, tigers, and leopards away.

Bioacoustics-based devices are equipped with motion sensors that can detect animal motion outside the farmlands even during nighttime. Whenever motion is detected, they play sounds like distress calls of predators and deter away the herbivores from the immediate vicinity. These devices are automated and usually solar-powered and require no human supervision. These are direct intervention technologies for better wildlife management.

Another example of direct intervention technologies is drones. In Karnataka, they are used to monitor elephant herds in several regions. However, they still have a long way to go for scalable adaptation, as they need to overcome some standard operational inefficiencies. Standard drones are usually utilised during the day to monitor wildlife movement, however, if equipped with thermal imaging cameras, these drones can also detect the presence of any particular wildlife even in dense forests during nighttime.

Drones capable of real-time monitoring of wildlife movement would help in timely intervention, reduce crop damage, and prevent potential human casualties. Additionally, drones assist in mapping animal corridors, aiding in the creation of strategies to maintain safe passageways for wildlife.

Another technological use case is the deployment of automated solar-powered fencing and low-cost shock machines that provide mild shocks to wild animals that come in contact with them, and deter them from entering those areas. The solar power feature ensures that these fences are operational even in remote areas with limited access to electricity.

IOT-based sensors integrated into these fences can also send alerts to farmers when animals approach, if certain areas of the fence have been damaged and to alert if the voltage is below optimal levels, further enhancing their effectiveness. The addition of these sensors to existing solar-powered fencing will remove the manual intervention required and reduce maintenance costs.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is also playing an increasingly crucial role in wildlife management. In Tamil Nadu, AI-based cameras are being utilised near rail tracks to monitor wildlife movement in real time. By processing vast amounts of data, these AI systems can identify potential hotspots for human-wildlife conflict, allowing for pre-emptive measures. For example, if the AI predicts an elephant herd is moving towards a populated area, authorities can take steps to divert the herd or alert local communities in advance.

In conclusion, precision conservation technologies are transforming wildlife management in India’s agricultural landscapes, by enabling targeted conservation efforts, reducing human-wildlife conflicts and promoting biodiversity. Through non-invasive wild animal deterrent devices, drones, IOT sensor-based automated fencing, and AI-based systems, India is finding innovative ways to balance agricultural productivity with wildlife conservation. These technological solutions not only safeguard crops but also promote a harmonious coexistence between humans and wildlife, showcasing a progressive approach to addressing a longstanding challenge.





(Prathap Ramesh is the Product Owner for Katidhan, a company that builds technologies to detect and deter wildlife from agricultural land areas.)