Incremental revenue generated per rupee invested is 1.42 for digital mediums whereas for non-digital mediums, it is 0.95. The return on investment or RoI from Meta is 1.76 for every rupee invested, a Meta-commissioned study with leading firms Nielsen found.

The technology giant shared insights from the studies it conducted with Nielsen and Kantar. Its research found digital as the most lucrative channel for FMCG brands.

The findings were revealed on the sidelines of Meta Marketing Summit - FMCG edition in Mumbai.

“The FMCG industry is a leading contributor to the country's overall ad-ex, and a marked shift in its media consumption patterns is going to be significant for the country’s creative ecosystem and the digital economy,” said Arun Srinivas, Director and Head (India), Ads Business, Meta.

Meta is a key element in driving brand imagery with around 20% of all media-led brand growth emerging from Meta, the Kantar study found.

“Catering to such an important industry, we are excited to see Meta platforms not only enhancing brand imagery and mindshare but also delivering exceptional returns on media investments,” Srinivas added.

The Meta commissioned FMCG Meta-Analysis for India by Nielsen covered MMMs for FMCG categories including food, beverage, health & hygiene, home care, personal care, etc.