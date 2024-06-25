Startup news and updates: daily roundup (June 25 2024)

Funding

LetsDressUp (LDU) secures Rs 11 Cr in pre-Series A funding

LetsDressUp, a fashion-tech company, has raised Rs 11 crore in its pre-series-A funding round. The round was led by GVFL Limited, Indian Angel Network (IAN), and The Chennai Angels, with participation from existing investors including Titan Capital.

The funds will be used to accelerate growth, enhance AI-driven design technology, and expand the A+ team across various verticals, the company said. The brand also plans to expand its presence across channels and categories.

According to the company, LetsDressUp is building an inclusive apparel brand for women with a zero-dead inventory model. The brand is performing consistently with return rates around 4%, repeat rates over 25%, and an NPS above 50, it said.

AI startup Datachamps raises seed funding of $500K

Nashik-based AI startup Datachamps has raised seed funding of $500,000 from Windrose Capital and others.

The company plans to use the capital to enhance its technology and accelerate sales and marketing. It also plans to continue innovating and expand its reach in the AI workflow landscape. The founders also aim to create over 100 AI-enabled Impact Dashboards in the coming months.

Datachamps is also looking to expand its international outreach, especially in Singapore and the United States.

Founded by Ashutosh and Chetan in 2021, the startup provides workflows that transform data into actionable decisions, serving the needs of executives and founders by providing structured and insightful data solutions.

Other news

Peak XV’s Shailendra Singh joins USISPF’s board of directors

The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has roped in Shailendra Singh, Managing Director, Peak XV, to its board of directors.

As Managing Director at Peak XV, Singh has been overseeing global operations and manages over $9 billion in assets. He has also played a key role in facilitating cross-border partnerships and investments, driving innovation, and fostering entrepreneurship in the technology, consumer, and financial sectors. He has led investments in numerous companies and spearheaded initiatives to support startups from seed funding to IPO readiness.

He was named in the Forbes Midas List of top global VCs for three consecutive years from 2018 to 2020.

Shailendra Singh

Customer engagement platform Exotel launches autonomous contact centres

Exotel, a customer engagement platform, has introduced multilingual autonomous contact centres.

Exotel's autonomous contact centres use advanced AI to enhance customer experience. Its agenoids—AI agents—can operate independently, ensuring that customer interaction is personalised and contextual.

The development of these autonomous contact centres is structured in three stages. First, the Agent Assisted Contact Center will enhance agent capabilities with real-time data analytics, sentiment analysis, and comprehensive quality metrics monitoring. Next, the Agent Monitored Contact Center will oversee the operations of multiple Agenoids to ensure high-quality, omnichannel interactions. Finally, the Autonomous Contact Center will enable Agenoids to handle customer interactions independently, scaled to global needs while remaining under expert supervision.

"We believe that autonomous contact centres are capable of so much more with minimal human intervention, we aim to make every interaction personalized and empathetic. This not only enhances customer satisfaction but also sets new industry standards," said Shivakumar Ganesan, Co-founder and CEO of Exotel.