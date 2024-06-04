Funding

Aegeus Technologies raises funding from Caspian Debt

Nishinth Shah, Co-founder, Aegeus Technologies

Aegeus Technologies, an IoT-driven green robotics solution provider, has raised an undisclosed amount from Caspian Debt, and will be utilising the funds as working capital and for expansion. The company harnesses robotics, AI, and ML for the operation and maintenance of solar plants. Its flagship product, Intelligent Waterless Solar Panel Cleaning Robots, is installed in plants across India generating 8 GW.

Aegeus Technologies was founded in 2017 by Suraj Vernekar and Nishith Shah.

The transaction was managed by Innoxpark Ventures Pvt Ltd, founded by Jyoti Prakash.

LogicLadder secures $2.5M from Zerodha’s Rainmatter and BIG capital

Climate action software solution provider, LogicLadder has secured $2.5 million in a recently closed funding round from Zerodha’s Rainmatter and Singapore, and Vietnam-based BIG Capital firm.

“Measuring and tracking climate data is a complex and nuanced act. Most organisations depend on

independent third-party software services to help them through this journey. LogicLadder offers a key

sustainability solution for enterprises. Organisations that leverage their solutions ensure transparency in

climate action, stand to attract talent, and have stakeholders and teams that relate to the organisation in

the long run,” said Dinesh Pai, Head of Investments, Rainmatter by Zerodha.

Other news

Battery Smart partner with Zepto to enable access to battery-swapping stations

Battery Smart, a battery swapping network for electric two- and three-wheelers, has partnered with e-grocery and quick commerce service Zepto to provide the latter EV delivery partners access to Battery Smart’s nationwide network of 1,000+ battery swapping stations. The partnership aligns with Zepto's goal to deploy 10,000 new electric vehicles to its fleet in FY 2024-25.





“Our association with Battery Smart gives us access to the country’s largest network of battery swapping stations, ensuring our delivery partners are always in proximity to a swap station, with zero wait time. This will also empower partners to save time, complete more deliveries, and ultimately increase their earnings,”

said Vikas Sharma, COO, Zepto.

CASHe to set up New Technology Excellence Center in Hyderabad

CASHe, an AI-based financial platform, has announced its plans to set up a new technology excellence centre in Hyderabad as part of its expanding in-house digital engineering capabilities. The new facility will serve as a 'centre of excellence', and drive and support the technology needs of the fintech company, which currently hosts teams from its lending, insurance, and wealth management verticals.





The company also announced its plan to ramp up hiring across various experience levels and domains such as technology, data sciences, machine learning, DevOps, TechOps, product development, credit, and collections. It employs 550 people across its Hyderabad and Mumbai centres and intends to add up to 300 people by the end of this calendar year, with 150 employees to work at the new centre.





"We are expanding our teams and infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for our fintech solutions in lending, insurance, and wealthtech space. The new facility will allow us to substantially increase our workforce to meet the needs of our business and our expanding customer base," said Yashoraj Tyagi, CEO, CASHe.

Also Read Meet the ex-banker empowering solo women travellers to explore the world

Thriwe launches end-to-end digital dining platform

Dhruv Verma, Founder and CEO, Thriwe

Thriwe Consulting has launched an end-to-end digital dining platform, Thriwe Culinary.

It is a multisector-oriented solution for loyalty programmes, and provides businesses with tailored loyalty solutions and reward engines across diverse industries with an aim to strengthen its dining offerings for enterprises.

Thriwe Culinary focuses on enterprises and their consumers and offers advanced version of dining as a category within loyalty solutions.

The programme will have fine dining options, quick service restaurants (QSR), and premium dining chains from India and other countries. It seeks to offer a range of benefits from mass to affluent to privileged categories to suit various end-user demographics and cost economies of the client. The programme also aims to integrate quick payment solutions with the dining platforms.

Tapasya Educational Institutes introduce integrated BCom, BBA, PGDM courses

Tapasya Educational Institutions Private Limited (TEIPL), a subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, is expanding its managed college network and broadening its course offerings with new integrated B.Com, BBA, and PGDM courses.

TEIPL, through its trust Tapasya Educational Society, manages and provides services to 19 Inter/Pre-University (PU) colleges and 10 degree colleges across Telangana and Karnataka, serving over 13,000 students. In Hyderabad, it provides services to seven intermediate colleges and five degree colleges.

It plans to introduce the PGDM (Post Graduate Diploma in Management) programme with two dedicated centres in Hyderabad. In Bengaluru, it manages and provides services to five PU colleges and three gegree colleges, with plans to add two new degree colleges in Yelahanka and Magadi Road, along with two more PU colleges.

“In line with our mission to offer comprehensive education, TEIPL plans to offer a dedicated programme for students who wish to pursue professional courses. These evening courses, including CA, CMA, and CS programs, will be available in all centres. Additionally, we will offer preparation for qualifying exams such as CLAT and IPMAT,” said Muppala Sreedhar, Chairman of TEIPL.

(The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day)