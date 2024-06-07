Wardwizard bags $1.29B order from The Philippines-based entity

Electric vehicle maker Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility on Friday said it secured an order worth $1.29 billion (around Rs 10,768 crore) from The Philippines-based Beulah International Development Corporation.

As part of the order, Wardwizard will deliver electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers in commercial and passenger vehicle segments, it said in a statement.

It would also develop four-wheeler commercial vehicles for the Philippines markets, it added.

"India is becoming a hub of electric mobility for the global market, and such collaborations are a testament to our efforts in this direction," Wardwizard Innovations Mobility Chairman and Managing Director Yatin Gupte said.

The partnership aligns with the Philippine Government's Public Utility Vehicle Modernisation Programme (PUVMP), an initiative led by the Department of Transportation, to provide a safer and more systematic daily transportation service by replacing outdated petrol and diesel vehicles with modern electric alternatives.

"Besides changing the face of the transportation system, this initiative will create new employment opportunities and bring significant investment to support the local economy over the next 10 years," Beulah International Development Corporation President Nadia Arroyo stated.

Beulah International Development Corporation (BEULAH) is a leading full-service business integrator specialising in sustainability and renewable energy.