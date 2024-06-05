Chennai-based SaaS unicorn ﻿Zoho Corporation﻿ has granted early access to Zoho CRM for Everyone—a new suite of industry-first features that aims to extend its benefits to all teams engaged in customer operations activities.

Additionally, the company has rolled out enhancements to its offerings catering to developers and app development teams, which include early access to new services within Catalyst, a pro-code, full-stack development platform, along with the widespread availability of the firm's analytics solution, Zoho Apptics.

"Businesses are looking for unified solutions that help them optimise for value, maximise their competitive advantages, and tap into new market opportunities amid tough economic conditions. At Zoho, we're focused on continuously deepening our current offerings and expanding others to serve business needs," said Sridhar Vembu, CEO and Co-founder, Zoho Corp.

Some of the new capabilities in Zoho CRM for Everyone include Team Modules and Requesters, and a redesigned user interface to enhance usability across roles and functions.

“Zoho CRM for Everyone, for instance, is the first true democratisation of the CRM paradigm and helps unify all customer operations teams onto the CRM to deliver better customer experiences. Likewise, the upgraded Catalyst and the privacy-focused Apptics solution work hand-in-hand to deliver an unmatched developer experience from concept to code, and deployment to analytics,” he added.

Zoho Apptics is an analytics solution that helps developers monitor the in-app usage and performance of applications developed across various platforms such as iOS, macOS, and Android.

India, being Zoho's second-largest market for its CRM, saw a 33% year-on-year growth in customers in 2023. Since the launch of Catalyst 2.0 in October 2023, the company has seen user signups globally rising by 25%, with the number of new projects doubling.

Also Read SaaS unicorn Zoho invests in two manufacturing firms in India

“Developers have expressed frustration about having to create custom solutions out of an array of disparate tools. At Zoho, we're focused on providing a single, trusted source to meet developers' needs from start-to-finish. With over 25 years of experience supporting developers, we're continuously deepening our current offerings and expanding others,” said Raju Vegesna, Chief Evangelist, Zoho Corp, at Zoholics24, the company's annual event held in Austin, US.

Zoho CRM for Everyone streamlines team collaboration by consolidating communication within the CRM application. For instance, sales teams coordinate with other departments, such as solutions engineering and marketing, for tasks such as product demonstrations and win-loss analysis. Despite using different applications for specialised tasks, teams can now manage shared responsibilities towards the customer within the CRM.

Zoho customers worldwide can now request early access to Zoho CRM for Everyone, with additional capabilities being released gradually over the coming weeks.