Over 40% of online daters in India experience digital stalking: Kaspersky survey

A new survey, commissioned by cybersecurity company Kaspersky of 21,000 people worldwide of which 1,000 respondents were from India, revealed the extent of digital abuse.

As per the survey, nearly half (49%) of the respondents believe that Google-ing/checking the social media accounts of a person you had started dating as a form of due diligence is acceptable and 52% admitted to doing so when they started dating someone.

The survey said 42% of the respondents from India had experienced some form of online stalking from a person they were newly dating. 65% of the Indian respondents are willing to share passwords that could potentially allow their location to be accessed.

In India, it was seen that well over half (54%) of the respondents have reported some form of violence or abuse from a current or previous partner.

Whatfix unveils new product for IT systems and product showcasing

SaaS company ﻿Whatfix﻿ has launched a new product—Mirror—expected to bring further efficiency into systems training and product showcasing.

According to the company, Mirror creates hyper-realistic and interactive replicas of web applications for immersive training and product demonstrations without any of the risks of live system engagement.

This product is expected to cut down significant infrastructure and manpower costs associated with maintaining additional application environments for the IT department.

Whatfix secured three patents from the US Patents Office and filed 12 more in 2023. These patents encompass innovative technologies, including a system and method for creating steps in providing digital guidance to an underlying application, the personalisation of digital guidance content, and the automatic testing of digital guidance content.

Happiest Minds partners with AI company Sorocco

﻿Happiest Minds Technologies﻿ has partnered with AI company Soroco to help organisations solve complex business problems, make data-driven decisions, improve operational efficiency and cost savings, and improve their operational processes.

The partnership will combine Soroco’s Scout AI model, which generates a work graph with Happiest Minds’ digital technologies.

CitiusTech unveils Gen AI solution for healthcare industry

﻿CitiusTech﻿, a provider of healthcare technology services and solutions, launched a solution for healthcare organisations to help address the reliability, quality, and trust requirements for Generative AI (Gen AI) solutions.

The CitiusTech Gen AI Quality and Trust solution will help organisations design, develop, integrate, and monitor quality and facilitate trust in Gen AI applications, providing the confidence needed to adopt and scale Gen AI applications enterprise-wide.