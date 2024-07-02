Startup news and updates: daily roundup (July 2, 2024)

IIT Madras to organise Sports Tech StartUp Conclave in New Delhi

IIT Madras' Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) will host the Sports Tech StartUp Conclave in New Delhi on July 12-13, 2024.

The inaugural event will highlight IIT Madras' dedication to promoting sports startups and supporting the government's efforts to host the 2036 Olympics. The conclave will feature panels discussing initiatives to enhance India's sports ecosystem, support sports tech startups, and propose actionable measures for sports education.

It will also focus on indigenising sports goods manufacturing and providing quality sports education through digital platforms.

CESSA aims to foster a technology ecosystem in sports, offering Rs 5 crore in investments and incubation support for ten new sports tech startups. Over the next five years, IIT Madras plans to incubate 200 sports tech startups.

Pickrr's Kunal Bariwal to lead product at CaptainBiz

Fintech-SaaS platform for MSMEs CaptainBiz has appointed Kunal Bariwal as its lead product. At CaptainBiz, he will focus on transforming invoicing, inventory, and tax filing products into a comprehensive platform for MSMEs.

Bariwal, an alumnus of IIT Guwahati and ISB Hyderabad, previously led initiatives at Pickrr (acquired by ShipRocket) to improve delivery success and buyer communication, boosting merchants' visibility and GMV.

"We are delighted to welcome Kunal to our leadership team. His extensive experience and proven track record in product management will be pivotal in driving CaptainBiz's mission to empower MSMEs with cutting-edge solutions," Yashraj Vakil, CEO of CaptainBiz, said.

Aprecomm partners with OpenGlobe to expand to Latin America

Aprecomm, a telecom SaaS company, partnered with OpenGlobe to expand into the Latin American market, targeting over 111 million fixed broadband households. The alliance will leverage OpenGlobe's relationships with service providers and government bodies and Aprecomm's expertise in self-healing and self-optimising networks.

The collaboration aims to enhance consumer telecom and enterprise solutions, increasing subscriber satisfaction and reducing operational costs.

“We are excited to partner with Aprecomm to bring their state-of-the-art network analytics and automation solutions to our customers... We believe Aprecomm's AI-powered solution will significantly enhance value for ISPs by optimising large-scale network management, cutting costs, reducing churn and improving user experience,” said Victor Fernando Proscurchin, CEO of OpenGlobe.

