Wired broadband provider ACT Fibernet has made an investment in network intelligence solutions company Aprecomm for an undisclosed amount.

Aprecomm helps internet service providers understand the user experience of their WiFi connections, and automatically identify and troubleshoot issues. Earlier this year, Act Fibernet partnered with the network intelligence company to strengthen the broadband provider's customer experience capabilities.

The company was founded in 2016 by Guharajan Sivakumar and Pramod Gummaraj, and operates out of Bengaluru.

"Aprecomm’s AI-based, self-optimising technology and advanced Wi-Fi analytics allow us to continuously optimise our network and significantly enhance our customer experience," ACT Fibernet CEO Bala Malladi said in a statement.

“This investment will significantly enhance our mission to transform the internet landscape by revamping the quality of internet services for subscribers worldwide. ACT Fibernet's expertise and commitment to innovation perfectly align with our vision, making them the ideal partner to revolutionise the in-home Wi-Fi experience for broadband subscribers,” said Pramod Gummaraj, CEO of Aprecomm.