﻿Flipkart﻿ appointed Ramesh Gururaja as SVP of consumer product, a person familiar with the matter told YourStory.

However, Gururaja will only take over some part of roles previously managed by Anand Lakshminarayan and Bharath Ram, the ecommerce player eventually plans to hire more, the person said.

The development was first reported by The Arc Web. Gururaja will report to Jeyandran Venugopal, the chief product and technology officer at Flipkart.

Gururaja was previously with Tokopedia for nearly half a decade as the company’s Chief product officer and Head of Shared Consumer Platform for go to, according to his LinkedIn. Gururaja also spent a large part of his career at Microsoft and then Amazon prior to his appointment at Flipkart which was effective this week.

Last week, Myntra’s CEO Nandita Sinha’s role was expanded to include leadership of Flipkart fashion. Flipkart Fashion and Myntra will continue to function as two separate divisions under Sinha and will retain their original structure, despite having a common leader.

Sinha, a former executive at fast moving consumer goods companies like Britannia and Unilever, had joined Flipkart in January 2016 as a senior director. After multiple promotions, she transitioned within the Flipkart Group and joined Myntra as its CEO in January 2022.

This comes after a sleuth of executive departure and shuffle at the top level of the Walmart-backed e-commerce player that competes with global giants like Amazon and upcoming players like Meesho.

In late April, Flipkart’s Cleartrip announced the departure of its CFO after nine years due to personal reasons. A month before that, Cleartrip appointed Jupiter Money’s Anuj Rathi as Cleartrip CEO. Flipkart has also appointed ex-BYJU’s executive Prathyusha Agarwal as Vice President of its value commerce platform Shopsy in May.