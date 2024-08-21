Grok 2 AI: Elon's game-changing AI image generator

Absurd images of popular US politicians Kamala Harris and Donald Trump started to flood on X platform. These hyper-realistic photos turned out to be AI-generated by none other than Elon's newest AI chatbot Grok 2.

This groundbreaking AI model has recently upgraded its capabilities and surprised internet users with its latest multi-modal functions. Discover all the fascinating details about the Grok 2 AI image generator right here!

What is the Grok 2 AI model?

Grok Image Generator, is an amazing AI-powered tool that turns text into stunning images and artwork. Whether you're into marketing, social media, or creating product descriptions, Grok has got you covered for all your creative needs.

Moreover, this latest AI model features Flux technology, which takes image quality to a whole new level. Right now, it's competing with popular AI image generators like MidJourney and ChatGPT with its ability to create realistic deep fakes and highly detailed images. So, will Grok 2 be a game-changer? Let's explore its features in detail!

How different is xAI's Grok 2 from others?

Let's explore some of the key features of xAI's Grok 2 that set it apart from competitors' AI image generators.

No limit to imagination

Grok-2 model does not have "safeguard policies" that prevent AI models from creating misleading, NSFW (Not Safe For Work), and controversial images. Ever since this image generator was released, users have flooded the X platform with disturbing yet intriguing outputs by Grok 2.

A few examples include deepfakes of former United States President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris holding weapons—these images caught the attention and more users started to try out this AI model.

Next level realism

When it comes to AI-generated content, the lack of human touch is always the main issue. In fact, when AI image generators were released, they seemed to create abnormal faces, expressions or unrealistic poses that would make it easy to point out that these were not real.

However, with advances in algorithms and training, the gap between AI-generated and actual pictures is thinning. Looking at Grok-2, its capabilities are quite impressive and early results showcase promising results from this AI tool. Although many feel its aesthetics of artistic images may not be at par with MidJourney.

Diverse image generation capabilities

Elon's new image generator can create various types of picture content. From artistic depictions to real-world scenes, it can produce content according to your prompt. The image that you'll get will be 1024x768 pixels available in JPEG File Interchange Format. However, at a time, it only creates one single image rather than a grid of 4, unlike most AI image generators.

User-friendliness

Grok is pretty simple and easy to use. Anyone can create their desired AI-generated pictures without nerdy knowledge about prompts.

Social media integration

Grok is integrated through Elon Musk-owned X. The sad news is that only X premium users can access Grok 2 for free (for a certain limit) while Premium+ members get unrestricted access.

No watermarks but limited edit access

Surprisingly, Grok's AI-generated images are not watermarked so they can be used freely. Even so, it lacks editing requirements such as inpainting, image upscaling, or even adjusting the aspect ratio. However, this could be because this AI chatbot is still in its beta mode.

The AI image generator war gets heated

Tech companies around the world are pushing out various AI tools and features to help users leverage the power of automation. From Google to Microsoft, firms are trying to fine-tune their AI models and chatbots with better machine learning algorithms and training.

Grok 2 is a recent competitor in this race and so far, it has impressed everyone with its accuracy with realism and low restrictions on controversial content. While these AI tools have proved to be beneficial, they lack regulations and critical problems such as copyright infringement. It would be interesting to see how rival AI image generators will respond to Grok's capabilities.