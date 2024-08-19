Swiggy’s Instamart sets new orders per minute record on Raksha Bandhan

Swiggy’s quick commerce arm Instamart on Monday said that it has clocked in higher orders per minute (OPM), beating its previous peak from the day before amid Raksha Bandhan festivities in the country.

Orders per minute is a key performance indicator for quick commerce players. It measures the rate at which orders are processed or fulfilled within a minute.

Instamart CEO Phani Kishan took to Twitter to announce that the company has also sold 5x the number of rakhis as of Sunday this year compared to last year.

Celebrations of Raksha Bandhan fully underway - clocking higher orders per minute (OPM) than our peak yday, which was a historical high in itself ❤️❤️❤️



Expecting to sell as many rakhis *today* as we did *till today* this year (and that's already 5x of last year!)… — Phani Kishan A (@phanikishan) August 19, 2024

Instamart saw its highest spend of Rs 11,320 by a Mumbai-based shopper, who purchased his sister’s toys from Hamleys, chocolates, flowers, and makeup.

In June, the delivery platform partnered with Reliance Industries-owned Hamleys to introduce 10-minute delivery of toys. Hamleys is home to brands such as Mattel’s Barbie, Hot Wheels, and other global brands.

Swiggy’s Instamart competes with Zomato’s Blinkit and Zepto, which also flocked to Twitter to disclose record-breaking sales on Raksha Bandhan.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, took to X on Sunday evening to announce that the platform would cross its all-time high orders in a day in a couple of minutes. “We also hit highest ever OPM (Orders per minute), GMV, chocolate sales and most other metrics today! And at its peak - we hit 693 RPM (Rakhis per minute).”

Meanwhile, Zepto CEO Aadit Palicha posted on LinkedIn that the company recorded an all-time high in orders, sales, and first-time buyers.