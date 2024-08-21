Shiprocket launches data-driven omnichannel marketing automation platform

﻿Shiprocket﻿, an ecommerce enablement platform, has launched a data-powered marketing automation platform, Engage 360.

The launch is in line with Shiprocket’s goal to enable business growth for MSMEs by providing them with the right tech stack solution, said the company, in a statement.

Engage 360 aims to empower over 1.5 lakh Indian merchants with advanced marketing automation and intelligence to drive growth, boost customer loyalty, and optimise marketing spend.

"With the launch of Shiprocket Engage 360, we are taking a giant leap forward in enabling ecommerce merchants to not only survive but thrive in the digital age by delivering personalised customer experiences at scale by harnessing the power of data-driven marketing," said Saahil Goel, MD & CEO, Shiprocket.

Marketing automation will play an important role in bolstering the ecommerce sector in India, which is poised to grow into a $300-billion industry by 2030, the statement pointed out.

"By combining advanced data analytics with comprehensive marketing tools, we're helping merchants compete in today's fast-paced landscape. Our commitment to ensuring that every merchant, regardless of size, can achieve sustainable growth and unparalleled success remains as strong as ever," said Goel.

Also Read Shiprocket's innovative strategies for transforming D2C operations

Engage 360's omni-channel capabilities, including WhatsApp, SMS, email, and RCS, would ensure that businesses can reach customers across their preferred channels, providing a unified and seamless experience, said the statement.

“By harnessing the power of data and automation, we are empowering merchants to make informed decisions, deliver personalised experiences, and ultimately achieve greater success," said Praful Poddar, Chief Product Officer at Shiprocket.