Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (Aug 14, 2024)

Funding

Six Sense Mobility raised Rs 6 Cr in a seed round Piper Serica VC

Six Sense Mobility, a Delhi-based deeptech startup, has raised Rs 6 crore in a seed round from Piper Serica VC, following an earlier investment from Saurabh Nayyar of Docbel Group.

The funds will be used to expand the team, increase production capacity, and advance R&D. The company is also 5G-ready, aligning with India’s push towards intelligent transportation solutions.

Founded by Sumit Roy, Kapil Rao, and Narendra Kumar Verma, the company focuses on smart mobility technologies, including vehicle safety, security, and maintenance systems.

Other news

Elevation Cap hosts 'GameOn UEFN Hackathon' to promote building on alt-gaming platforms

Elevation Capita recently hosted the 'GameOn UEFN Hackathon,' an event game developers participated to create experiences using Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

Supported by Grand Theft Auto V publisher Epic Games, the hackathon aimed to support alternative distribution platforms like Fortnite, Roblox, and Minecraft.

These platforms are gaining traction as they allow developers to bypass traditional app stores like Google Play and the Apple App Store, offering better economics and creative freedom.

Angel One appoints Manmohan Singh as CRO

Angel One Ltd has appointed Manmohan Singh as its new Group Chief Risk Officer.

With over 25 years of experience in risk management, Singh will be crucial in shaping and implementing the company’s risk management strategies.

His role includes establishing robust protocols to safeguard the organisation and integrating risk management into business processes to enhance operational efficiency.

Previously, Singh led risk management at Aditya Birla Capital Group, Fincare Small Finance Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, and Yes Bank. Singh, a Chartered Accountant and Financial Risk Manager, aims to fortify Angel One's risk management framework, helping the company navigate the evolving financial landscape and achieve strategic growth.

Recyclekaro launches platform for recycled precious and industrial metals

Recyclekaro is launching CleanGreen Metals, a new platform specialising in premium recycled metals.

As a subsidiary of Recyclekaro, CleanGreen Metals will offer a broad range of recycled precious and industrial metals, including gold, silver, palladium, lithium, and cobalt. Targeting both B2C and B2B markets, the platform will provide high-purity metals in various forms, such as pendants and coins, along with bulk quantities for industrial use.

"CleanGreen Metals embodies our belief in blending sustainability with innovation. By offering materials recovered from recycled electronics and lithium-ion batteries, we’re reinforcing our commitment to a circular economy and closing the loop on resource recovery."

Lighthouse Canton strengthens global leadership with key hirings

Lighthouse Canton, a global investment institution, has appointed three senior executives, Amrit Singh, Henrik Aslaksen, and Balaji Prasanna, to its leadership team as part of its global expansion strategy.

With extensive experience from Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse, the trio will strengthen the firm's wealth and asset management, and investment banking capabilities.

Amrit joins as Global Head of Key Clients and Institutions, Balaji as Executive Vice Chairman - Key Client Solutions, and Henrik as President, Lighthouse Canton International.

These appointments are expected to drive growth, enhance global reach, and attract top talent across Lighthouse Canton’s operations in Singapore, London, Dubai, and India.

RenewBuy launches RB Suraksha, a term life insurance plan with OPD benefits

RenewBuy has launched RB Suraksha, its second proprietary insurance product, targeting the "Missing Middle" market segment in India.

Aimed at consumers aged 21-49, particularly those aged 35-49 with lower disposable incomes, RB Suraksha combines term life insurance with OPD (Outpatient Department) benefits in a single plan.

The product offers two variants: the Gold plan with a Rs 10 lakh sum assured and ₹5,000 wellness wallet, and the Platinum plan with a Rs 20 lakh sum assured and Rs 10,000 wellness wallet. Premiums start at Rs 5,500.

The copy will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.