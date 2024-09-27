Amagi manages 2.5B hours of TV viewership on its platform annually, says CEO

Bengaluru-based SaaS unicorn Amagi, which provides cloud streaming technology for broadcasters, clocks 2.5 billion hours of viewership through its platform annually.

Earlier this year, the entire Olympic coverage in the US market was delivered through Amagi's tech stack, with a total of 4,000 hours of broadcasts streamed via its platform. Additionally, the company's technology supports various major events, including US elections, Presidential debates, IPL and more.

“We are seeing a significant increase in live content consumption which constitutes around 60% on our platforms,” said Amagi Co-founder and CEO Baskar Subramanian during a fireside chat with Shradha Sharma at TechSparks Bengaluru 2024, the flagship event of YourStory.

Amagi, which counts NBC Comcast as one of its top customers in the US, has an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of around $150 million. According to Subramanian, the increase in live content creation has largely been driven by the lowered costs of production and distribution. He cited examples of viewers’ interest in various kinds of sports from pickleball to lacrosse.

Amagi also has a partnership with US-based Tennis Channel. Its technology played a crucial role in the channel launch as well as its expansion and rich graphics experience. While there is a high degree of preference among viewers towards short-form content, long-form content also has its own audience, Subramanian said.

Amagi, which was founded in 2008 with an Initial focus on the adtech segment, today specialises in cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions for both traditional broadcast TV and streaming platforms. The pivot it made in 2015 turned out to be fruitful given the traction it is witnessing globally.

The core focus of Amagi has always been on the customers and not on competitors. “We want to build a high governance company with solid foundations,” the founder added.