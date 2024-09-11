Arka launches its second fund of Rs 500 Cr

Investment firm Arka Investment Advisory Services Private Limited has launched its second alternative investment fund, called Arka Hreem Real Estate Opportunities Fund. Rohan Builders, a real estate and Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) player will join as the operating partner for the fund through its financial services arm, Hreem.

The fund’s first scheme - Arka Hreem Real Estate Opportunities Fund I (Arka Hreem Fund) has a target size of Rs 500 Crores and a green shoe of Rs 250 Crores with a focus on equity investment in residential real estate opportunities in India.

This launch follows the successful final closing of Arka’s maiden private credit fund. Arka's maiden credit fund, Arka Credit Fund I, provided structured solutions to mid-market corporates and conglomerates supporting their business needs.

"We are proud to introduce the Arka Hreem Real Estate Opportunities Fund as a strategic investment opportunity that aligns with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to all our stakeholders," said Sonit Singh, Chief Business Officer - Real Estate, Asset Management and Advisory.

"Our collaboration with Rohan Builders and backing by Kirloskar Group exemplify our dedication to addressing market needs and achieving superior returns for our investors."

“Our engagement with Arka Investment Advisory on the Arka Hreem Fund is a strategic move to leverage our deep industry expertise, strong execution capability and extensive network in the real estate sector. We are excited about the potential this fund holds for the sector as it is not for Rohan or its projects but rather the market and are confident it will provide significant value to the investee developers and investors alike,” added Suhas Lunkad, Chairman & Managing Director of Rohan Builders.