From Living in Internet Cafes to Shattering Records: The Epic Success of Black Myth: Wukong Creator

Imagine walking into a dimly lit internet café in 2005. Among rows of gamers, one figure stands out—a young man immersed in the world of World of Warcraft, living on borrowed time and money, oblivious to the world outside. That young man was Feng Ji, and little did anyone know, he would one day lead the creation of one of the fastest-selling games in history.

In 2024, Black Myth: Wukong would take the gaming world by storm, but few could have predicted this meteoric rise. How did Feng Ji go from a gaming addict who gave up grad school to becoming the mastermind behind China’s first AAA game? This is the story of relentless passion, bold risks, and a vision no one else could see.

Shattering Records with Black Myth: Wukong

When Black Myth: Wukong launched, it didn’t just sell well; it broke records. With 10 million copies sold in just three days and $852 million in revenue within two weeks, the game’s success sent shockwaves through the gaming industry. It trailed only giants like Call of Duty and Grand Theft Auto and became the second highest concurrent players on Steam, just behind PUBG. Feng Ji’s creation had not only changed the perception of Chinese gaming—it had cemented China's position in the global big leagues.

The Early Days: From Gamer to Game Designer

Feng Ji's journey began like that of many gamers—obsession. His deep dive into World of Warcraft in 2005 was so intense that it led him to abandon grad school. For years, he lived in internet cafés, surviving on borrowed money. But Feng wasn’t just playing for fun—he was becoming a master. His reputation in the gaming community landed him a job as a game designer.

By 2008, Feng was leading the development of Asura, a Monkey King-based game at Tencent. But something was off. As Tencent shifted its focus from fun to monetisation, Feng’s belief that “games should be fun first” clashed with the corporate vision. This conflict drove him to leave the gaming giant and start his own company, Game Science.

The Birth of Game Science and Chasing a Dream

In 2014, Feng Ji left Tencent with seven colleagues to form Game Science, a studio founded on the dream of creating a game that prioritised player enjoyment. However, to keep the lights on, the team initially developed mobile games. These early projects failed to make an impact, but Feng remained focused on a larger goal—he wanted to create a single-player masterpiece that could compete on a global scale. And by 2016, Feng saw his opportunity.

Steam’s data showed that a third of its users were from China, and Chinese gamers were hungry for high-quality experiences. The market was ready, but Feng Ji needed more than just an idea—he needed support.

A Strategic Partnership with Daniel Wu

Around this time, Feng forged a close bond with actor and producer Daniel Wu, with whom he spent late nights playing League of Legends. Wu believed in Feng’s vision, and in 2017, he made a bold investment—buying 20% of Game Science for $8.5 million, despite the company’s earlier failures. Wu’s trust and financial backing would prove critical as the studio embarked on its most ambitious project yet.

Betting Everything on Black Myth: Wukong

In 2018, Game Science took the plunge into AAA game development. The team of seven quit their jobs, sold properties, and went without income for years to bring Feng Ji’s dream to life. Daniel Wu provided additional funding, contributing a large portion of the $70 million budget for the game.

Feng Ji’s vision was clear: create a global game rooted in Chinese culture. The team pored over the novel Journey to the West, reading it more than 100 times, and designed 1.2 billion models for the Monkey King’s armor. Every detail had to be authentic, but the challenges mounted—Game Science struggled to find talent and adapt to the Unreal Engine. For a time, Feng Ji and Daniel Wu referred to themselves as “two drowning rats,” unsure if they would make it.

A Viral Turning Point

Everything changed in August 2020 when a 13-minute gameplay trailer for Black Myth: Wukong went viral. The video racked up 2 million views on YouTube and 25 million views on Bilibili. What started as a recruitment video for Game Science became a global sensation. The trailer attracted 10,000 job applications, allowed the team to grow to 140 employees, and led to Tencent buying a 5% stake in the company.

Global Impact and Cultural Significance

When Black Myth: Wukong launched on August 20, 2024, it shocked the world. It surpassed games like Elden Ring and Cyberpunk 2077 in concurrent players and received a 95% positive rating from over 700,000 Steam reviews. The game even caught the attention of Elon Musk. But the significance of Black Myth: Wukong extended beyond the gaming world.

The game, deeply rooted in Chinese mythology, introduced global audiences to the richness of Chinese culture. It even boosted tourism to sites featured in the game by 300%. Black Myth: Wukong became a cultural phenomenon, inspiring other developers to create games based on mythology and history.

Feng Ji's Legacy: A Vision Beyond Games

Despite his monumental success, Feng Ji remains humble. While the world celebrates his achievement, Feng is already focused on the future. "When you are at the peak of confidence, you are also staring at the valley of foolishness," he says, downplaying the global praise. For Feng, this is just the beginning—he’s already working on an expansion pack for Black Myth: Wukong.

Feng Ji's story is not just one of gaming success; it’s a testament to the power of vision, persistence, and unwavering belief in staying true to one’s principles. He didn’t just create a game—he created a new era for Chinese gaming, bridging cultural boundaries and setting a new standard for what’s possible in the world of entertainment.



