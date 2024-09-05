Ghost Jobs: Why do they exist and how to avoid them?

The job market is more chaotic than ever! With thousands of applicants flooding a single job listing, the competition is intense. Adding to the confusion is the rising trend of 'ghost jobs,' making it even harder to find valuable employment opportunities.

Curious about ghost jobs? Want to know how to protect yourself from these bizarre positions? This article uncovers the reasons behind their prevalence and offers valuable tips on how to steer clear of their risks.

What are ghost jobs?

Do you see a company hiring for a role for several months? Or do they keep posting the same job listing repeatedly? It is probably a ghost job. In simple words, these are positions within a company that are either no longer available or never existed in the first place.

A survey conducted by ResumeBuilder this year suggests that 40% of firms posted a ghost job. Perhaps, we all may have come across a few of these odd openings. But before learning how you can dodge these sneaky job listings, it is crucial to understand why they are put in the first place.

Why do ghost jobs even exist?

Ghost jobs are created for a variety of reasons, with the primary goal being to deceive and exploit job seekers. Some companies use ghost jobs to collect resumes for future openings, while others use them as a way to promote their brand or website.

In some cases, scammers use ghost jobs as a means to gather personal information or even perpetrate identity theft. This is why job seekers need to be cautious and verify the legitimacy of job postings to avoid falling victim to these tricky practices.

5 ways to avoid ghost jobs

After the great resignation era and uncertain economic market conditions, people are bound to seek fruitful job offers. However, one should be cautious when searching for employment opportunities to avoid applying to a ghost job and wasting valuable time and effort. So, here are some tips to help you steer clear of them:

1. Research the company first

Before applying for any position, take the time to research the company and ensure that it is legitimate. On platforms like LinkedIn and Indeed, it's quite easy to do so. So, try to look for reviews, ratings, and any red flags that may indicate a scam.

Extra tip: You can also visit the company's website and cross-check if this same job opening is posted for confirmation.

2. Verify the job

If a job opening seems too good to be true, it probably is. One way to check the legitimacy of the position is by contacting the company directly and asking specific questions about the role.

Generally, the hiring manager should be able to explain the job description and tasks you have to fulfil. Although, if they answer vaguely then it is not a legitimate offer.

3. Avoid sharing personal information

One of the most crucial things while job seeking is to be cautious when providing personal information on job applications or websites. Remember to only provide necessary details and avoid sharing sensitive information like your bank account details.

4. Use reliable job portals

To avoid getting scammed by a fake job posting, it is best to stick to reputable platforms and websites when searching for employment opportunities. Try to avoid unfamiliar sites that may be used to promote ghost jobs.

5. Check your employer's profile

Generally, the HR or hiring person shares the job opening across various platforms to close the position. You can cross-check this by searching for the employer's LinkedIn profile and see if they are actively looking for candidates or not.

The bottom line

Ghost jobs are a prevalent issue in today's job market but fortunately, such openings have a pattern that can be cracked. So, look for the signs in employment opportunities that may indicate the company is not actively hiring. Instead of waiting for unresponsive hiring personnel, it's best to avoid chasing after potential ghost jobs.