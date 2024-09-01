Google to explore manufacturing of Pixel 8 phones, skill development in Tamil Nadu

Internet giant Google would explore collaborations with the Government of Tamil Nadu, on manufacturing of its Pixel 8 range of phones, skill development, building an industrial ecosystem enabling MSMEs to create scalable AI solutions.

Google, earlier in the day signed a memorandum of understanding with the visiting Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin at its Mountain View office in California in the presence of senior company officials including Google Cloud Vice-President and Head of Platform Amit Zavery, Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa among others.

Under the MoU, Google would work with Guidance (the state government backed nodal agency to promote investments) to support the development of a robust AI ecosystem in the state.

This includes providing access to advanced technologies and resources, emphasising empowering individuals, businesses and government entities to leverage AI for inclusive growth and progress, a company statement said on Saturday.

According to the company statement, Google and the Government of Tamil Nadu would also explore collaborations on manufacturing of Pixel 8 phones.

"The Made in India Pixel 8 devices manufacturing is underway, happening in Tamil Nadu through local partnerships," the statement said.

Under the MoU, Google would collaborate with the Government to upskill Tamil Nadu's workforce with AI capabilities, explore AI learning initiatives under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme.

It would also seek to enhance digital education in Tamil Nadu to build a future-ready workforce, the statement said.

Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said, "We are happy to collaborate with Google on advanced manufacturing, including the recently announced Made in India Pixel 8 phone being manufactured in Tamil Nadu. The MoU signed today will explore key AI initiatives under the Tamil Nadu AI labs."

"Through the Chief Minister's visionary 'Naan Mudhalvan' programme we aim to equip the youth of Tamil Nadu with future-ready AI skills and spark innovation across key sectors -- startups, mobility, healthcare and other real-world challenges," he said.

On startups and innovation, Google said it would work with the startup ecosystem in the state to offer mentorship and networking with Google experts and industry leaders.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Tamil Nadu government on their journey towards an AI-powered future. This collaboration underscores our shared commitment to fostering inclusive growth and technological progress through AI," Zavery said.

"We look forward to building a thriving AI ecosystem in Tamil Nadu - one that not only drives innovation and creates opportunities but also empowers individuals with skills they need to succeed in the digital age," he said.

The collaboration would also allow the government to help leverage Google Cloud's AI on the open networks marketplace. "These efforts will enable streamlined access, automate proces