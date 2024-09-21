Workplace burnout: The silent cost of India's long work hours

The untimely passing of Anna Sebastian Perayil, a 26-year-old chartered accountant at Ernst & Young (EY), has raised alarm bells within the corporate community, triggering crucial discussions about the issues of workplace stress and burnout.





Just four months into her career, Anna's life ended tragically. Her mother, Anita Augustine, attributed "work stress" as a major factor in this heartbreaking loss. In a heartfelt email to EY’s India chief, Rajiv Memani, Anita shared her daughter’s journey. This dedicated individual performed exceptionally well in her studies but ultimately became overwhelmed by the relentless demands of her position. She expressed her concerns, stating that “placing such excessive burdens on new employees is completely unjustifiable,” and called for a significant transformation in how organisations support their staff.





Anna’s situation is not merely a personal loss; it reflects a broader, systemic issue that is prevalent in India, a country known for its demanding work culture. According to the International Labour Organisation, Indian workers clock an average of 46.7 hours per week, with over half (51%) working 49 hours or more.

This concerning data positions India as the second-highest country in terms of long working hours, only behind Bhutan, where a staggering 61% of workers exceed the 49-hour limit. Such statistics should act as a wake-up call for businesses to reconsider their work environments.

The global perspective on overworking

The challenge of excessive working hours is not limited to India. Other countries, including the United Arab Emirates (50.9 hours) and Lesotho (50.4 hours), report similarly high averages. However, India’s predicament is particularly alarming due to the large proportion of its workforce exceeding the 49-hour threshold.





Conversely, nations like Aruba and Germany maintain average working hours between 34.2 and 46.1, achieving a healthier work-life balance for their employees.





Vanuatu is a notable example, averaging just 24.7 hours per week, with only 4% of its workforce surpassing the 49-hour mark. This approach to work-life balance sharply contrasts with the significant pressures faced by employees in India and Bhutan, where over half the workforce is frequently overworked.

Advocating for change: Fostering work-life balance

The troubling figures regarding working hours in India call for immediate action. Anna’s heart-wrenching experience serves as a critical reminder for organisations to reevaluate and reform their work cultures. Emphasising long hours not only threatens employee health but also undermines overall efficiency.

To prevent further tragedies, companies must prioritise mental well-being. Here are essential strategies they can implement:

Introduce flexible work hours

Allow employees to create their own schedules, enabling them to manage both professional responsibilities and personal lives better.

Promote regular breaks

Implementing mandatory breaks throughout the workday can rejuvenate employees, enhance creativity, and improve performance.

Offer mental health resources

Providing access to counselling and mental health support is vital for employees experiencing stress and burnout. Creating an environment where mental health discussions are welcomed can foster a supportive workplace.

Encourage a supportive culture

Organisations should promote transparent communication, allowing employees to voice concerns about their workloads without fear of repercussions.

Establish realistic expectations

Clearly defining roles and setting manageable workloads can help ensure that employees do not feel overwhelmed by relentless demands.

The tragic story of Anna Sebastian Perayil serves as a compelling call for corporate cultures to evolve. The time for change is now. As India faces the realities of overwork, companies must take proactive steps to protect the mental health and well-being of their employees. By embracing strategies that promote a healthier work-life balance, organisations can enhance employee satisfaction and foster a sustainable, thriving workforce.