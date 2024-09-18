Microsoft's Copilot Wave 2: New AI-powered tools unveiled

Microsoft continues to push the boundaries of AI with its latest Copilot Wave 2 event, introducing a range of powerful AI-driven tools designed to enhance productivity across Microsoft 365 apps. From automating workflows to AI-powered data analysis in Excel, these updates make it easier for businesses to streamline operations and collaborate effectively. Discover the key features that are transforming the way organisations work.

Key announcements from Microsoft’s Copilot Wave 2 Event.

Meet Copilot Pages: An AI-powered workspace

The software giant introduced a new feature named Copilot Pages. This cool addition allows users to create an editable collaborative workspace via a link for sharing data with team members and managing tasks!

So, for instance, if you perform market research for your target audience, it can be turned into a "Copilot Page" where your colleagues can work together. It can also share key points from recorded online meetings.

This feature emphasises multiplayer AI collaboration by providing a canvas for organisations to keep up with synergy. Interestingly, Copilot Pages seems similar to SaaS app Notion in terms of functionality but this is not the first time Microsoft has done this. Last year the firm released an app called Loop to compete with Notion.

Make a customised AI assistant with Copilot Agents

Every business has repetitive tasks that can be automated through AI tools but for highly specific needs, the firm has to build their own AI agent. So, Microsoft has integrated a solution that allows companies to make customisable AI assistants on Sharepoint designed to automate specific tasks within business processes.

The best part about these Copilot Agents is that they can be created without coding knowledge, be configured and customise their branding elements as well.

AI upgradation of Microsoft 365 apps

PowerPoint: Copilot offers the Narrative Builder feature that lets users create a presentation from scratch with just text prompts. It creates an outline that can be modified and can incorporate data from documents tagged.

Besides, Narrative Builder leveraged brand elements to ensure consistency across the slides. Additionally, Copilot can be used to generate customised AI images with the help of Dall-E 3 and Designer or suggest approved pictures from the company's photo library.

Excel: The Copilot will now feature in Excel that will help businesses identify key trends and insights from raw data. Moreover, this AI tool can perform advanced data analysis using Python without needing to code.

Outlook: The Outlook app now has a new feature called Prioritise My Inbox. This tool analyses emails highlights important pointers and provides summaries. Furthermore, Copilot can suggest responses by assessing the emails to help users quickly draft replies.

Word: Copilot can generate drafts, for example, business proposals or content by referring to the company's files, recorded meetings, emails, etc. Users can edit or add elements like tables in the Word document.

OneDrive: Copilot on OneDrive will help users find files or content from text prompts. The AI can even help professionals summarise content and compare files efficiently.

Note: All of these features are available for paid Microsoft 365 members only.

Copilot for Microsoft Teams

Apart from the Microsoft 365 apps, they have also introduced AI capabilities in Microsoft Teams. The online video conferencing tool integrated with Copilot will facilitate business professionals to get a complete recap of their meetings through the transcript and chat window. Users can simply ask the Copilot to check if for instance some agenda was missed to keep the team in the loop of business operations.

The takeaway

Microsoft has been at the forefront of the AI revolution bringing new features in their products. In their recent Copilot Wave 2 event, the firm introduced various AI-upgraded features across their apps to help businesses streamline operations and boost productivity. Whether it is creating pitch decks, writing emails or analysing big chunks of data, Copilot serves as a useful AI assistant.