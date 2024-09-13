Are you looking to enhance your skills in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and using chatbots like ChatGPT? Look no further! In this article, we will explore the top 7 free Udemy courses that will help you master AI and ChatGPT.

Designed by industry experts, these courses cover key concepts to give you a solid foundation in these cutting-edge technologies. So, let's discover the best online courses to boost your knowledge and stay ahead in this rapidly evolving field.

Top 7 free Udemy courses to master AI and ChatGPT

1. AI foundations for business professionals

Made by Marshall Lincoln and Keyur Patel, this course is ideal for marketers, executives and managers who want to understand the basics of artificial intelligence, machine learning and data science.

With a code-free intro, you will learn about the different types of data, algorithms and AI applications. By the end of this course, you will have a clear knowledge of AI concepts and their capabilities in detail.

2. Introduction to artificial intelligence

If you want a quick overview of artificial intelligence you can enrol in this short course by Mohammed Shahin. This Udemy course is designed to provide beginners and professionals with a strong understanding of AI concepts and techniques.

Covering topics ranging from machine learning to neural networks, this course offers a comprehensive exploration of AI fundamentals and their real-world applications. Additionally, it provides insights into AI development and includes a brief introduction to Microsoft Azure Studio.

3. ChatGPT, Midjourney, Firefly, Bard, DALL-E, AI Crash Course

AI tools like image generators are on the rise and if you want to learn how to use them, Phil Ebiner has curated a comprehensive crash course. You will explore popular AI models like ChatGPT, Midjourney, Firefly, Bard, and DALL-E, and understand how to leverage them efficiently.

Whether it is creating visual content or social media posts, these AI tools can enhance your team's productivity. Get hands-on experience in how to use such cutting-edge AI technologies.

4. ChatGPT in 30 minutes: NEW prompt engineering & AI skills

As the name suggests, in just 30 minutes, you can master the art of prompt engineering and enhance your AI skills with this course by Andrew Best and Addison J Best.

Learn how to utilise ChatGPT models for various tasks like video creation, performing data analysis, creating AI images, etc. Overall, this course will equip you with knowledge of ChatGPT prompts for a wide range of work.

5. ChatGPT 101: The complete beginner's guide and masterclass

If you're just starting with ChatGPT as a marketer, June Low's course is a good starting point. In this course, you'll receive guidance on harnessing OpenAI's AI model for various tasks, such as composing emails, generating content, and creating engaging social media posts. This comprehensive training program equips you with the knowledge to master ChatGPT.

6. AI-powered chatbot: Build your own with no code

Learn how to make your AI-powered chatbot without writing a single line of code with this course by Yanis Ideta. Get step-by-step guidance on how to build a chatbot from scratch to design and deploy chatbots for various applications. Whether you are a marketing professional or a business owner, this course will empower you to build and integrate AI chatbot solutions with ease.

7. Gemini AI course for beginners

Interested in learning about Google's AI bot, try out this Gemini AI course for beginners by Gurkeerat Singh. This online program covers the basics of the programming language Python and explores the AI capabilities of Google's AI chatbot.

If you want to get insights on how to leverage Gemini to perform various tasks like content creation and learn about Google's AI Studio resources. In short, this course will help you build valuable skills in this fast-growing field.

Get ahead of the curve with AI upskilling

With these top 7 free Udemy AI and ChatGPT courses, you can level up your skills and stay ahead in the competitive tech industry. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced professional, these courses will equip you with the knowledge and tools to excel in the field of artificial intelligence and learn to leverage AI tools. Happy learning!