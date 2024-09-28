Nvidia’s Vishal Dhupar urges youth to leverage AI for solving big challenges faced by India

Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director of Nvidia Asia South, urged India’s youth to harness artificial intelligence (AI) to address critical challenges in healthcare, education, and mobility.

During a fireside chat with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma at TechSparks 2024, Dhupar said, “Parallel compute is the opportunity and tool to solve the grand challenges of India.”

Parallel computing is a process where a larger task is broken down into smaller parts that allows for solving a problem much faster.

Dhupar expressed confidence in India’s ability to leverage the power of AI, pointing to the country’s wealth of talent, deep history, and willingness to learn as key factors in its favour. He also emphasised the value of open-source platforms for innovation, noting, “Who better than Indians to take advantage of this?”

He also highlighted a significant shift in computing power, emphasising how AI is transforming computers from mere tools that augment tasks to true companions.

“Productivity is at the heart of AI and this has a transformational impact,” Dhupar said.

He mentioned that the entire computer architecture has undergone a reset, elevating the level of intelligence in computing.

While the West has historically led in technology development, Dhupar stressed the importance of global collaboration among equals. He encouraged India’s youth to adopt a broader perspective and think bigger, advocating for a vision that transcends traditional boundaries. “AI is so critical to India and this has to be harvested to augment the entire 1.4 billion people of the country,” he noted.

Dhupar believes that by leveraging AI and innovative platforms like open source, India can accelerate its progress toward becoming a developed nation, potentially achieving the goals of the Viksit Bharat vision ahead of the 2047 timeline.

“We became the backoffice of the world because we had the manpower that was willing to work, be agile, and toil,” he remarked.

Dhupar believes that India's rich 5,000 years of culture represents a form of intelligence that can now be encoded through AI. He suggests that this cultural wisdom can be harnessed to tackle broader societal challenges, not only within India but also in other countries.

As a closing message to entrepreneurs tackling difficult problems, Dhupar advised having patience and dedication, and not giving up even when the journey feels torturous.