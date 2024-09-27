Having your own people is key to building long-term enterprises: Naveen Tewari

The key to building long-term enterprises is having a dedicated team, particularly in leadership roles, according to InMobi's Founder and CEO, Naveen Tewari.

"It does not matter whether good or bad, it is having a set of people that matters the most to him," said Tewari during a fireside chat with YourStory Shradha Sharma at TechSparks Bengaluru 2024.

He added that 70-75% of InMobi's leadership team has been around for over eight years.

During the fireside chat, Tewari also shared his thoughts on fostering a positive office culture. “We should create an environment where if I would love to be there, I would imagine you would also love to be there,” he said.

“The environment requires us to care and trust our people disproportionately, and that's what we do… the company does not have any travel or leave policies, and people generally should get paid 100% bonuses because people don't work for money,” he added.

While this belief system might “come and bite you in pockets because some people take advantage of it,” Tewari emphasised that fostering this work environment has yielded positive results 90% of the time.

“We try to create an environment and then leave it to the rest for people to just stay around and do their best work.”

Founded in 2007 by Naveen Tewari, Mohit Saxena, Amit Gupta, and Abhay Singhal, Bengaluru-headquartered InMobi is India's first startup unicorn. The mobile advertising firm has two primary ventures, ﻿Glance﻿ and InMobi Advertising.

Earlier this month, InMobi bagged $100 million in funding from MARS Growth Capital to fuel AI-based acquisitions. Its lock screen platform, Glance, has 400 million active users globally.