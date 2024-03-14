InMobi’s Glance lock screen logged 235M active users in 2023

Adtech firm InMobi’s lock screen platform Glance clocked 235 million active users in 2023, driven by certain features available during the Indian Premier League (IPL), ICC World Cup, and other major sporting events in the year.

Glance’s lock screen provided real-time updates to millions of sports lovers throughout the year, said the firm. During the IPL and Cricket World Cup, the live score widget provided on the Glance lock screen attracted nearly 3.5 million daily active users, it added.

Glance smart lock screen is a pre-installed, customisable lock screen that delivers instant updates on entertainment, sports, fashion, live shows, and global news.

About 45% of the active users came from Tier II and Tier III regions, while 61% of the total user base was male. Nearly half the users were under 24 years of age and 27% of them were above the age of 35, according to the Glance Smart Lock Screen Trends Report India 2024.

Glance also presented exclusive content and live shows based on the reality TV show Bigg Boss Season 17, generating 6 billion 'glances' throughout the season, it said.

Also Read How ZEE’s Hipi is chasing after the short video market

According to the company, 'glances' are the number of times the Glance card is seen.

The platform said it saw active engagement in regional language-driven content; content served in regional languages received nearly 550 million glances from users on a daily basis.

The top five content categories on the platform were national news, sports, entertainment, games, and business.

In 2023, 'G20', 'World Cup', and 'Chandrayaan' were among the trending topics. National events G20 and Chandrayaan got 4 billion and 2 billion glances, respectively, indicating that the country’s advancement on the global stage generates great enthusiasm among Indian users, as per the report.

To promote content consumption, over the past year, Glance has collaborated with more than 300 advertisers, brands, and developers, facilitating connections with their audiences across the country.

“With India's shift to a mobile-first market, consumer interaction dynamics are rapidly evolving. Users seek seamless experiences, valuing instant access to information, services, and entertainment even before unlocking their smartphones. This transformation highlights the lock screen's newfound significance as a dynamic platform for brands and advertisers to engage meaningfully with consumers,” said Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Business Officer at InMobi Group.

(The copy's headline and strap were updated.)