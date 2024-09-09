Brands
News

Pooja Malik
Prahlad Krishnamurthi exits Cleartrip, joins NextBuy as CEO

Monday September 09, 2024 , 2 min Read

Prahlad Krishnamurthi has stepped down as the Chief Business Officer (CBO) of ﻿Cleartrip﻿, a Flipkart Group-owned travel aggregator, after a nine-year stint at the company.

Krishnamurthi will now take over as the CEO of NextBuy, a solution offered by ﻿Bizongo﻿that provides supply chain financing to businesses, particularly MSMEs, SMEs, and large enterprises.

"After 9 amazing years with the Flipkart family, it's time for me to take on a new challenge. I’m excited (and a little emotional) to share that I’ll be moving on from my role as Chief Business Officer at Cleartrip to become the CEO of NextBuy at Bizongo!" Krishnamurthi said in post on ﻿LinkedIn﻿.

“The past decade has been a wild ride, and I’ve learned more than I ever imagined. While I’ll miss the incredible folks I’ve worked with, I’m excited for what’s next at Bizongo,” he added.

At Cleartrip, Krishnamurthi led the company through a transformative period, focusing on enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. He emphasised the importance of adapting to changing consumer behaviours and travel confidence return.

Also Read
Jio Financial, BlackRock Advisors form JV for investment advisory services

Founded in 2006, online travel technology company Cleartrip offers services for booking flights, train tickets, hotel reservations, and activities. It has operations in India, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and Thailand.

In late April, Cleartrip announced the departure of its CFO due to personal reasons. A month before that, Cleartrip appointed Jupiter Money's Anuj Rathi as the Chief Business and Growth Officer. Flipkart also appointed ex-BYJU's executive Prathyusha Agarwal as Vice President of its value commerce platform Shopsy in May.

Edited by Megha Reddy

