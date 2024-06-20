Windows 10 support ends in October 2025. What does that mean for your business?

The era of AI breakthroughs is upon us!

It's time for businesses to rethink their workplaces with industry-leading AI on the latest Windows 11 Pro devices. With Microsoft's announcement that support for Windows 10 will end by October 14, 2025, it's time to start creating a roadmap for moving to Windows 11 Pro.

While it seems like a long runway, you can deploy with confidence, using familiar tools and processes to ensure smooth sailing towards Windows 10's End of Support and adapting to modern AI devices that will help keep your organisation productive and its data secure. Running your business on outdated machines and software exposes it to security risks and compliance challenges.

Why upgrade now?

Here are the key reasons to act now:

Outdated devices, elevated risks: Employing older devices significantly heightens security risks, potentially resulting in substantial business costs today.

Cost-control strategies: Outdated devices demand more maintenance, increase vulnerability to costly security breaches, and hinder employee productivity and satisfaction.

Technical errors: Microsoft's support post-October 2025 will no longer include bug fixes, security patches addressing vulnerabilities, updates for time zones, or technical assistance for potential problems.

Added subscription: After October 2025, those opting to maintain access to Windows 10 will need to enrol in a subscription plan with an introductory cost of $61 for the initial year.

Accelerate business success with Copilot and Windows 11 Pro

Updating to Windows 11 from Windows 10 will allow you to leverage the new capabilities of Windows 11 Pro to save time and money, protect your business, and empower employees—all with the same familiar tools and processes to manage both operating systems.

Here are a few key benefits of moving to Windows 11 Pro:

Powerful new capabilities and familiar tools: Windows 11 offers a range of powerful new features and capabilities, including enhanced security, faster deployment, and improved performance.

Unlock your AI advantage: Discover AI-powered multitasking mastery for a new way of working with Windows 11 Pro. Achieve more with less time and effort using Copilot in Windows for AI assistance. Get better answers, get organised in a snap, and effortlessly optimise workflows.

Powerful protection by default: Deploy groundbreaking technologies with confidence backed by powerful out-of-the-box protection for a reported 58% drop in security incidents.

Designed for business: With modern security management and commercial data protection across your organisation, make life easy for IT with guaranteed compatibility, fast deployment, and a reported 80% drop in helpdesk calls.

Laying the groundwork for integrating Windows 11 smoothly into your device portfolio:

Hardware synchronisation: To ensure compatibility with Windows 11, a system needs a processor with a speed of 1 GHz or faster and two or more cores, 4 GB or more of memory, and 64 GB of available storage. It should also have a DirectX 12-compatible graphics card, UEFI firmware with Secure Boot, and TPM version 2.0 for security. The display should be high-definition (720p) with at least a 9" monitor. An internet connection is required for updates and specific features.

Application compatibility: In its dedication to preserving application compatibility, Windows 11 upholds the promise established with Windows 10. Organisations facing compatibility challenges with Microsoft applications, independent software vendor (ISV) applications, or custom in-house line of business (LOB) applications can rely on App Assure for support. This service extends its assistance not only to Windows 11 and Windows 10 but also offers compatibility guidance for deploying Azure Virtual Desktop and Microsoft Edge.

Deployment plan: Eligible devices can be upgraded at no expense. While assessing hardware compatibility, organisations can concurrently plan for other facets of the rollout. Before deploying Windows 11, organisations should evaluate their deployment infrastructure, including tools such as Configuration Manager, Microsoft Intune, or similar ones. They should assess current configurations, including security baselines and administrative templates, and update policies.

Cloud-based management: Leveraging cloud-based solutions, especially Microsoft Endpoint Manager, streamlines the deployment of Windows 11 and simplifies ongoing device maintenance.

There's more!

Windows Autopilot facilitates deploying new Windows 11 devices in a "business-ready" state, incorporating desired applications, settings, and policies, or modifying the Windows edition (e.g., from Pro to Enterprise).

Microsoft Intune offers complete control over apps, settings, and security for Windows 11 and Windows 10. It supports app protection policies, including mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA) for select apps.

Cloud configuration offers a hassle-free device setup designed for cloud-centric users. It includes curated apps, cloud-based user storage, Windows Autopilot, and Fresh Start for seamless management at scale.

Endpoint analytics helps pinpoint policies or hardware issues affecting Windows 10 devices. It enables proactive improvements before users raise help desk tickets and before transitioning to Windows 11.

Supercharge insights and efficiency with Copilot

Businesses can now tap into industry-leading AI and powerful cybersecurity designed for business through M365 integration. Copilot is now accessible to all productivity apps—Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, Viva, Power Platform, and more. With this integration, the possibilities for modernising workflows seem endless.

Embrace the future

With the end of support for Windows 10 around the corner, now is the time for you to migrate to a modern OS. Make sure that your organisation is prepared for the future and isn't left running unsupported software.

Windows 11 will mark the dawn of a new era of AI for businesses, offering an upgrade in technology and a leap forward in capabilities. It's a decisive step towards embracing innovation and AI and confidently navigating tomorrow's complexities.

To begin your migration journey you can reach out to Microsoft authorized distributors.

