Resilience, innovation, AI: Industry leaders kick off Day 1 of TechSparks Bengaluru 2024

From Nithin Kamath's heartfelt reflections on resilience to Lalit Keshre's astute observations on customer-centric innovation, and Dr S Somanath's visionary insights into the transformative role of AI in space tech, Day 1 at TechSparks Bengaluru 2024 had a mix of excitement and anticipation.

YourStory kicked off the day with Dr S Somanath, the visionary Chief of ISRO.

His discussion on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in space tech captured imaginations as he painted a picture of a future where AI transforms satellite imaging and data analytics. “AI is everywhere, why not in space?” he posed, prompting nods of approval from fellow innovators.

He also elaborated on the application of AI in engineering design, stressing how it can enhance the precision and reliability of rocket and satellite designs, as well as ISRO's commitment to fostering innovation through collaboration with startups and academia, encouraging young entrepreneurs to contribute their ideas to the space sector.

Perhaps what resonated the most was his emphasis on learning from failures as he advised young entrepreneurs to maintain a critical mindset, stressing, “If something works successfully the very first time, we become more worried.”

Next came Nithin Kamath, the mild-mannered yet formidable co-founder of ﻿Zerodha﻿.

With a history of disrupting India’s online broking industry, Kamath’s presence alone commanded attention as the audience was treated to his first real public interaction since a stroke earlier this year.

In a candid conversation with YourStory, Kamath reflected on the profound experience.

"The thing about stroke is it immobilises you for a while. For 1-2 months, I was questioning a lot about life,” he shared.

However, his resilience shone through as he described his return to work and life, stating, “Now, I’m back to working five days a week. Everything is as usual.”

As he detailed Zerodha’s impressive performance, with a staggering turnover of Rs 8,320 crore and profits of Rs 4,700 crore for FY24, Kamath's perspective on the evolving fintech landscape was equally compelling. “We are in the middle of serious excesses… but as long as it lasts, we want to be the beneficiaries."

We then heard from Zerodha's biggest competitor, ﻿Groww﻿'s Lalit Keshre, whose journey since the company's inception in 2017 has been a testament to the power of customer-centricity.

Keshre's engaging talk emphasised that being first to market is not as crucial as having staying power and customer loyalty.

"Being first is not important; it’s more important to be the last," he asserted.

His story of spending countless hours engaging with potential users to understand their needs showcased the dedication that has driven Groww’s success in simplifying financial services for millions of Indians.

“The best way to get feedback is talking to people you don’t know,” he noted, illustrating the importance of genuine interactions in shaping a user-friendly platform.

Adding to the day's excitement was the announcement from Neysa CEO Sharad Sanghi, who revealed ambitious plans to extend their AI-driven solutions beyond India to global markets.

With recent funding bolstering their expansion strategy, Sanghi articulated a vision that aims to make a significant impact internationally. "This time, we are not doing it only for India," he declared, hinting at Neysa's commitment to harnessing AI for broader applications.

As the discussions unfolded, Dr Tapan Sahoo from Maruti Suzuki underscored the importance of collaboration with startups in navigating emerging technologies.

His insights into the ﻿Maruti Suzuki﻿ Innovation Programme highlighted a proactive approach to fostering innovation through various tailored programmes designed for startups at different stages.

"We recognised that to maintain our competitive edge, we needed to collaborate with startups… with speed and scale,” he explained, shedding light on how established companies can thrive by embracing fresh ideas and perspectives.

As the curtains fell on Day 1, the momentum is set to carry into Day 2, which promises to build on the exciting conversations and groundbreaking insights shared by industry leaders. Stay tuned for another exhilarating day at TechSparks Bengaluru 2024!