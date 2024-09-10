Spotlight on abuse and sexism in cinema; A sustainable home revolution

Hello,

Another IPO dream takes shape.

This time it is Bengaluru-based Ather Energy. On Monday, the electric scooter maker filed its draft red herring prospectus, which includes a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 3,100 crore.

The filing comes a month after another EV startup, Bhavish Aggarwal-led Ola Electric, went public.

For Ola Electric, Monday was a rollercoaster.

Its one-month shareholder lock-in period ended yesterday, leading to its share price nosediving 5.61% to hit a low of Rs 103.50 during early trading. However, it saw a sharp recovery, rising 12.08% to touch a day-high value of Rs 116 at the day’s close.

Moving on, clean energy demands money… lots of it.

Energy Singularity, a startup from China, aims to secure $500 million in funding to advance more affordable next-generation nuclear fusion technology, in which two atomic nuclei are slammed together to produce energy.

The company hopes to commercialise its technology by as early as 2035.

The catch? Most current machines developed to harness the power of nuclear fusion so far have barely generated enough energy to boil a kettle!

Will China, which is pouring billions into fusion research, realise its energy ambitions or will the technology fizzle out before it sees the light of the day?

Only time will tell.

Cinema

The recent report by the Hema Committee reveals the systemic issues and fault lines that exist in the Malayalam film industry: sexual abuse, gender-based harassment, labour rights violations, and unsafe working conditions.

Despite the growing dissent against gender discrimination and power abuse, many women that HerStory spoke to still feel that little has changed on the ground in the film industry–which continues to be a battleground for women.

Uphill battle:

In recent times, prominent entertainment industry figures, including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, an established actress in Tamil and Telugu movies, and film producer Guneet Monga, have called for a systemic overhaul of the sector—highlighting the deep-seated nexus between power, politics, and cinema.

Beyond sexism and power dynamics, women in cinema also have to tackle the lack of basic amenities on film sets—something that the Hema Committee report highlighted as well.

True transformation will happen when women rise to leadership roles in unions and decision-making bodies, says actor-director Lakshmy Ramakrishnan, adding that senior artists must guide young hard-working women in finding opportunities despite the deterrents.

Startup

In an era where environmental consciousness is becoming a central theme in consumer choices, the quest for sustainable products has never been more crucial.

Recognising the urgency of this demand led Mayank Pratap Sisodia to create Honest Home Company in 2019, as a way to cater to everyday home and hygiene needs and promote sustainability.

Ditch the plastic:

The Honest Home Company offers 37 eco-friendly household products in recycled, plastic-free packaging, including kitchen cleaners, food wrappers, and personal hygiene items in four categories, with prices ranging from Rs 99 to Rs 400.

The company uses IoT-enabled devices for supply chain management, to monitor machinery performance and to predict maintenance needs. These devices also monitor environmental conditions during production and storage, ensuring products meet quality standards.

The Honest Home Company boasts a monthly repeat rate of 44%. It generated Rs 14 crore in revenue in FY23 and aims to generate Rs 100 crore in revenue by FY2025-26.

Social Impact

In 2010, Kamakshi and Vishala Khurana combined their love and learnings from music and psychology, with an idea to take music to as many people as possible.

The Sound Space was founded on an important premise—making music accessible in a contemporary way. The sisters conceptualised sessions for children and adults, keeping their well-being at the core.

Melodies and wellness

The Sound Space on Wheels began its journey in August 2023 with its first session in Lotus Colony in Worli. A bus, with modified interiors, was donated by Aisha Motors.

According to the sisters, the programme is designed to teach confidence in children, help them be creative, and teach them to not be afraid to speak up—tapping into the overall socio-emotional side of learning.

The Khurana sisters train students, teachers and caregivers from schools, NGOs, and care homes. The bus travels to Mumbai’s bastis including Simla Nagar, Police Camp, Lotus Camp, Machimmar Nagar, Abhyudaya Nagar, and others.

News & updates

Worker strike: Hundreds of workers at a Samsung Electronics plant in Sriperumbudur near Chennai have begun an indefinite strike to demand higher wages, partly hitting production on Monday, a union leader told Reuters.

Tech startups: Atomico, an early investor in top European technology firms from Stripe to Klarna, on Monday launched back emerging and growth-stage startups in the sector.

New species: A laughing frog and an intertidal marine worm named after Sir David Attenborough are among 750 animals, plants and other organisms that have been newly recognised on Australia’s list of species.

