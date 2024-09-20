Startup news & updates: Daily roundup (September 20, 2024)

Funding

Dantech Digital Dental Solutions bags Rs 21 Cr in funding

Dental prosthetic manufacturer Dantech Digital Dental Solutions has raised Rs 21 crore ($2.5 million) in funding from a group of investors.

The funding round saw participation from Gunavanth Vaid, Unicornus Maximus, Shagun Capital Ventures, Wow Investments, Ten Eighty Investments, the promoter family of Tablets India, and a consortium of renowned dentists, among others.

Dantech plans to use the funds to expand its domestic production capacity, broaden product offerings, and enter key international markets.

"Our journey began with a vision to revolutionise the dental industry, inspired by my grandfather's (Dr BP Rajan) unwavering dedication to providing exceptional care," said Varun Gunaseelan, CEO & MD of Dantech.

"With this new funding, we are excited to accelerate our growth and bring our innovative products to more dentists worldwide," he added.

TraqCheck raises investment from former Goldman Sachs executive and others

Enterprise software company TraqCheck has raised another round of investment from former head of Goldman Sachs’ international wealth management unit, Alok Oberoi; Bellavita founder Aakash Anand; and venture firm Caret Capital.

The funds will be used to accelerate the company’s global expansion plans.

The investment follows an earlier investment in April, which saw participation from the family office of Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal, along with Culture Cap and Caret Capital.

“We are excited to welcome such respected investors aboard the TraqCheck journey. With this new capital, we are poised to expand our operations globally, starting with the United Kingdom. Our cutting-edge background check technology is designed to help companies hire with confidence and at scale,” said the founders of TraqCheck, in a joint statement.

TraqCheck was founded in 2020 by Jaibir Nihal Singh, Armaan Mehta, and Rishabh Jain.

