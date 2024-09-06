Swiggy launches Incognito Mode for private ordering for food, Instamart

Foodtech giant Swiggy has launched an Incognito Mode feature to allow users to place orders privately across food and quick commerce.

The Incognito Mode feature will allow users to place orders for food and groceries without the purchases appearing in their order history or having to manually delete them.

“As social as our lives are becoming, there are still things we prefer to keep private, and Incognito Mode is designed to address that need… We’re excited to offer our users a seamless experience that lets them enjoy Swiggy’s diverse offerings with enhanced privacy,” said Rohit Kapoor, CEO of Swiggy’s Food Marketplace.

The feature, which is currently available to 10% of Swiggy users, will be rolled out to all users in the coming days, the company said in a statement.

The feature can be used by activating it via a toggle in the user’s cart.

After delivery, the order will remain trackable for three hours, for users to manage any post-delivery concerns, following which it will be discreetly hidden from the order history, the company said

The IPO-bound company also recently introduced features including Group Ordering, Eatlists, Explore Mode, and Reordering.

Last week, ﻿Swiggy﻿ appointed Flipkart executive Amitesh Jha as the CEO of Instamart, its quick commerce offering.