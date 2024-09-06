REV by WebEngage Startup Program is set to fuel the next generation of India’s startup ecosystem

India's startup scene is booming, rapidly securing its position as the world's third largest startup ecosystem, with over 112,000 ventures spread across various industries. Yet, the question remains: Can this growth be sustained, and more importantly, can it be sustained in a way that is viable over the long term? The answer is a resounding yes. Especially, when it comes to early-stage startups, which often face the challenge of depleting their resources in the race to expand their customer base.

For these startups, sustainable growth hinges on laying a solid foundation and placing a strong emphasis on customer retention. By cultivating a retention-first approach from day 1, rather than treating it as step 2 of their growth charter, these budding startups can set themselves on a robust growth path that makes them attractive to the right investors and opens up doors to more lucrative opportunities to scale. Without this, many startups risk burning out before they truly take off.

WebEngage, a full-stack retention consultancy, lives by the principle that customer retention is the true key to unlock unparalleled growth potential. When they started the WebEngage Startup Program, or WSP, the idea was to instill a strong retention foundation for early-stage startups from day 1.

After having run several successful cohorts since its inception in 2021, and supporting over 400 startups, WSP is all set to launch its next cohort: REV by WSP. This programme is a comprehensive package designed to bridge the gap between early-stage startups and the resources they need to succeed. Building on the momentum of previous cohorts, the REV by WSP Cohort is poised to further energise India’s top 30 vibrant startups by focusing on the growth of early-stage startups. The top 30 selected startups will not only get state-of-the-art retention consulting from WebEngage but also benefit from its strategic partnerships such as Rize by RazorPay, The D2C Folks, GrowthX, Pedalstart, Recur Club and many others – all so that startups can REV UP towards growth.

Participants in the REV Cohort embark on a structured growth journey, gaining access to essential tools and resources, expert mentorship, and valuable networking opportunities. The cohort creates a collaborative environment that connects founders with peers, industry leaders, and potential investors.

Imagine receiving tailored advice from seasoned investors and leading growth consultants, engaging with a dynamic community of startup founders and thought leaders, and learning from industry experts through a series of workshops and masterclasses. This holistic approach is designed to equip startups with the insights and tools necessary to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.

In the last three years, the WSP has helped more than 400 startups, offering them the mentorship and resources required to grow. The programme’s popularity and trust has grown over time, reflecting in well over 3,000 applications since the time it began. Around 30% of the supported startups have successfully raised follow-on funding, and some have gone on to be featured on the popular Shark Tank show, underscoring the programme's role in accelerating their development.

Notable alumni of the WSP come from diverse sectors like D2C, ecommerce, fintech, healthtech, gaming, marketplaces, and other consumer-first startups These startups have relied on the programme’s robust framework to derive niche insights and learnings specific to these sectors. These include notable names like Perfora, P-TAL, House of X, 1% Club, Rang De, Vobble, Hexa Health, Dezerv, Wright Research, Phool, and Bummer, demonstrating the programme’s ability to nurture and elevate promising startups.

WSP alumni have also shown remarkable improvements in key performance indicators such as increased customer retention, engagement, and revenue growth. These success stories serve as a testament to the programme's effectiveness in helping startups achieve their objectives and make a lasting impact.

The REV Cohort offers immense value, and here’s who should consider applying: Early-stage consumer startups (from bootstrapped to Series A funded) with demonstrated business traction are encouraged to apply. Startups that are not currently WebEngage customers are eligible for participation.

The application deadline for REV by WebEngage Startup Program is September 22, 2024. The cohort will run for six months from October 1, 2024, to March 31, 2025. For more information about REV by WebEngage Startup Program and to apply, please visit REV By WebEngage Startup Program.

For young startups looking to infuse their next phase of growth with a fresh dose of energy and a shift in perspective, the REV by WebEngage Startup Program is the place to be!