23-year-old develops AI tool to uncover hidden job listings

In the increasingly competitive freelance world, finding relevant job opportunities can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. While platforms like Upwork, Freelancer, and LinkedIn are popular, they often miss out on hidden job postings scattered across social media and private groups. Enter Sniff, an AI-powered tool created by Yaseen Ammaar, a seasoned freelancer with seven years of experience, designed to revolutionise how freelancers find work online.

From freelancer to innovator: Yaseen Ammaar's journey

At 23 years old, Yaseen Ammaar has already accumulated an impressive seven years of freelancing experience on platforms such as Upwork and LinkedIn. However, despite his success, he noticed an increasing challenge: finding relevant gigs among the overwhelming number of opportunities. What made it even harder was that many valuable jobs were hidden in exclusive Telegram, Discord, and WhatsApp groups, making them hard to track down. This struggle led Yaseen to create Sniff—a cutting-edge AI tool designed to bridge this gap.

What is Sniff?

Sniff is an AI-driven tool that simplifies the job search process for freelancers by collecting hidden job postings from social media platforms and private groups. Unlike traditional job boards that primarily focus on open listings on sites like LinkedIn or Freelancer, Sniff dives deep into unofficial channels, like Telegram and WhatsApp groups, often overlooked by other platforms.

The tool gathers approximately 1,000 job posts daily, filters out spam, and provides users with only the most relevant and updated job listings. With a user-friendly interface, similar to ChatGPT, Sniff allows freelancers to interact through prompts and get job matches instantly.

How Sniff works: A game-changer for freelancers

Using Sniff is as simple as sending a prompt. Freelancers can input their specific job needs, and Sniff will quickly respond with relevant opportunities. For instance:

Prompt: "I need a web developer to build an e-commerce website."

Response: "I’ve found several web developers who can help with your e-commerce site. Here are a few profiles:

Prompt: "I need a marketing consultant for a new product launch."

Response: "I’ve located a few marketing consultants who specialise in product launches."

By focusing on unofficial job listings, Sniff uncovers a wealth of hidden opportunities that freelancers may otherwise miss.

The scale of hidden freelance opportunities

The freelance market is massive—currently valued at over $2 trillion and expected to reach $5.63 trillion by 2031. On major freelance platforms, around 500,000 new jobs are posted daily. However, unofficial channels like private groups on social media are estimated to generate between 100,000 to 150,000 job postings every day, creating a massive pool of untapped opportunities.

Early feedback from users of Sniff has been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising its consistent data quality, despite minor technical bugs. As one early user noted, "The data is consistently good."

The Sniff business model: Tailored for freelancers and agencies

Sniff operates on two business models: B2B and B2C.

B2B model

Agencies can subscribe to customised alerts, ensuring they never miss a relevant job posting. Sniff sends alerts directly to the agency, complete with contact details or direct links to potential clients and collaborators.

B2C model

Freelancers can access Sniff’s advanced search features on a pay-as-you-go basis, making it accessible to both casual job seekers and those in need of a more comprehensive search tool.

Unlock hidden job opportunities with Sniff

If you’re a freelancer or agency looking to access hidden job markets, Sniff offers the ideal solution. By harnessing the power of AI to find opportunities in private channels, Sniff takes the hassle out of job searching. To learn more or request early access, visit dosniff.

In today’s fast-paced world, where precision and efficiency are key, Sniff is not just keeping up—it’s setting the new standard for job searches.