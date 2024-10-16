Biogas startup Sistema.bio raises $15M to expand across Asia, Africa, and Latin America

Biogas tech startup Sistema.bio has secured $15 million in funding to accelerate its international expansion.

This new funding, led by ElectriFI and supported by existing investors like Chroma Impact, KawiSafi Ventures, and AXA IM Alts, will drive the company’s growth in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

Sistema.bio’s 100,000 biogas units installed in 35 countries convert animal waste into clean energy and fertilizer. The company makes digester tanks which can be connected directly to a gas stove. It claims to prevent over 1 million tons of CO2 emissions annually.

"The continued trust of ElectriFI and our coalition of investors allows us to focus on our work of engaging millions of farmers to help fight the climate crisis and deliver food security. We are now better positioned to reach our goal of empowering one million farmers by 2025, and reducing 1% of global emissions by 2030," Alexander Eaton, CEO and Co-founder of Sistema.bio said in a statement.

In June 2023, the government moved towards its aim to further the adoption of biogas with the launch of the unified GOBARdhan registration portal, to streamline biogas plant setup and promote compressed biogas as a green fuel.