How One Woman Saved a 1,000-Year-Old Tree by Living in It for 738 Days

In December 1997, a 23-year-old Julia Butterfly Hill climbed into a 200-foot redwood tree, known as Luna, in Northern California. Her mission was simple but profound: to save this ancient tree from being felled by the Pacific Lumber Company, a subsidiary of the Maxxam Corporation, which was clear-cutting redwoods for profit. What was initially supposed to be a few weeks of protest turned into a remarkable 738-day tree sit, a testament to her resilience, environmental advocacy, and unwavering belief in protecting nature.

The Environmental Context

Hill's protest was part of a larger environmental movement aimed at preserving the endangered ancient redwoods in Northern California. These trees, some over 1,000 years old, play a critical role in maintaining ecological balance. The Pacific Lumber Company, however, had plans to log the forest, despite growing concerns over deforestation and habitat destruction.

The company’s aggressive logging methods, exacerbated by a hostile corporate takeover, had led to widespread ecological damage, including landslides and destruction of homes. Environmentalists like Hill saw this as an urgent threat to both the environment and local communities. Luna, the tree Hill chose to protect, became a powerful symbol of this environmental struggle.

Living in Luna: The Challenges

Perched on a 6x8 foot platform nearly 200 feet above the ground, Hill faced brutal weather conditions, physical isolation, and psychological challenges. She survived severe storms, relentless cold, and harassment from loggers. Hill’s platform was her home, her sanctuary, and her battlefield. She often described her experience as both physically gruelling and spiritually transformative.

During her time in the tree, Hill communicated with the outside world via radio interviews and letters. Her bravery drew international media attention, transforming her into a spokesperson for the environmental movement. She famously said, "The people who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do."

The Deal That Saved Luna

After two years of negotiations and advocacy, Hill successfully reached an agreement with Pacific Lumber in 1999. Luna and a two-acre buffer zone were saved from logging under a conservation agreement facilitated by Sanctuary Forest, a nonprofit organisation that now manages the land. This victory, while monumental, came at a cost—Hill and her supporters raised $50,000, which was handed over to the logging company in exchange for the tree’s protection. This compromise was bittersweet but marked a significant milestone in environmental activism.

Even after Hill descended from Luna, the tree’s survival was threatened. In 2000, vandals attempted to cut the tree down, but thanks to swift action, Luna was stabilised using steel cables, and the tree continues to grow under careful stewardship.

Legacy and Continued Advocacy

Hill’s tree-sitting protest remains one of the longest in history, and her legacy as an environmental activist endures. She authored The Legacy of Luna, recounting her time in the redwood, and has continued her environmental advocacy through public speaking, writing, and supporting sustainable living initiatives.

Hill's activism extended beyond forest conservation. In 2002, she was deported from Ecuador while protesting an oil pipeline that threatened indigenous communities and ecosystems. In 2003, she participated in the war tax resistance movement, protesting the use of federal taxes for military purposes. Additionally, in 2006, she supported urban farming initiatives by participating in a tree-sit at a community farm in South Central Los Angeles.

Her story inspired a generation of activists and is often cited alongside more contemporary figures like Greta Thunberg. Hill’s decision to step out of the public spotlight in recent years reflects her desire to live a quieter life, but her influence is still felt in environmental movements across the globe.

A Symbol of Environmental Resilience

Julia Butterfly Hill’s courageous 738-day protest atop Luna highlights the power of individual action in the fight against environmental destruction. Her story is a reminder that even in the face of overwhelming odds, one person can make a difference. Today, Luna stands as a living testament to that effort, a giant redwood that continues to thrive thanks to Hill’s dedication to preserving our planet’s natural beauty.

Hill’s legacy, like the tree she fought for, grows stronger with time, encouraging future generations to stand up for the environment in ways big and small. Her story remains an inspiration, proving that true change often requires persistence, sacrifice, and an unyielding belief in a better world.