Licious acquires offline retailer My Chicken and More

Delightful Gourmet, which owns the D2C meat and seafood brand Licious, has acquired offline retailer My Chicken and More in a cash and equity deal.

The acquisition of Bengaluru-based My Chicken and More is a strategic step towards building a strong omni-channel presence, said Licious, in a media release. With My Chicken and More’s 23 outlets, Licious will expand its physical retail footprint to 26 points of sale.

My Chicken and More processes between 1.6 million to 1.8 million orders annually, stated the release. Between 2021 and 2023, the brand expanded from 10 to 23 outlets. It generated revenues of Rs 110 crore in 2023, the release added.

“Acquiring My Chicken and More is a pivotal step in our mission to expand our omni-channel presence and improve customer accessibility. The company has achieved impressive revenue per store, profitability, and supply chain efficiency, making it a well-run operation. We see great value in their operations, customer-centric approach, and strong brand loyalty, which align perfectly with Licious’s vision, said Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Co-founders of Licious, in a joint statement.

"The acquisition will enable us to rapidly scale our offline presence in South India, while continuing to deliver the quality and transparency that define the Licious experience," they added.

"Licious has been a trailblazer in the meat and seafood industry, tackling complex challenges like supply chain, quality control, and customer education at an unmatched scale," said S Mahesha, Founder of My Chicken and More.

"Partnering with Licious is not just about growth for us, it’s about aligning with a shared vision of providing consumers with high-quality, hygienic meat," he added.

Mahesha will join the Licious team in running the My Chicken and More business.