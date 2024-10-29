Did Ratan Tata once ask money from Amitabh Bachchan? Big B tells the story

In an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati featuring Farah Khan and Boman Irani, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan recalled his memories with the late industrialist and Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata.

In the episode, Bachchan narrated the story of when he and Tata took the flight to London together. Tata was looking for his aides and urgently had to make a phone call

"He went to the phone booth to make a call and I was standing nearby. He came to talk to me. and I can't believe that he said this! ‘Amitabh, can I borrow some money from you? I don’t have money to make a phonecall!'," said Big B, recalling the incident.

Bachchan shared another incident highlighting Tata's modesty. He recounted how a friend, who attended an event with Tata, was surprised when he asked him for a ride home.

“Ratan Tata told my friend, ‘Can you drop me home? I just live behind your house. Ratan Tata said, ‘I don't have a car,’ can you imagine that? It’s unbelievable,” Bachchan narrated.

Ratan Tata passed away on October 9 at the age of 86.

Bachchan was one of the first to publicly mourn Tata’s death. Posting on X, he wrote, “Just came to learn of the passing of Shri Ratan Tata… was working very late. An era has ended – a most respected, humble yet visionary leader of immense foresight and resolve. Spent some wonderful moments with him during several campaigns we were involved in together. My prayers.”