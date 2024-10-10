Meet the founders revolutionising India’s entrepreneurial landscape

In a rapidly evolving economy, a new generation of entrepreneurs is stepping into the spotlight, redefining the landscape of business in India. These founders are not just creating innovative products and services; they are challenging traditional norms and embracing technology to drive growth and sustainability.

From tech startups to social enterprises, these leaders are inspiring change, fostering inclusivity, and paving the way for future generations. Meet the dynamic entrepreneurs who are revolutionising India's entrepreneurial ecosystem:

Arpit Mittal, Founder, SpeakX

Arpit Mittal, the founder of SpeakX, is transforming English language learning with advanced GenAI technology. His app, established in 2023, acknowledges the critical role of English fluency in achieving success today and addresses the barriers non-fluent speakers face in overcoming language challenges.

Mittal’s entrepreneurial journey began in 2011 with Edcited, an edtech startup recognised among the ‘Top 10 Startups in the APAC Region’ and acquired by Cocubes in 2015. He went on to establish Roofpik, the ‘TripAdvisor for Real Estate’, which won ‘Startup of the Year’ by Entrepreneur India and was acquired by Fastfox.com in 2018.

In one year, SpeakX has received significant recognition, including being named ‘Best Edtech Provider of the Year’ at the Elets World Education Summit and earning a spot in Forbes India DGEMS 2023.

With a focus on cutting-edge speech technology and large language models (LLM), SpeakX is on track to become a global leader in language learning, with plans to introduce immersive VR-based modules and expand into markets like Latin America and Europe.

Naveen Srinivas, Founder and CEO, Ridaex

Naveen Srinivas embarked on his entrepreneurial journey to transform India's reliance on imported electronics. With a deep understanding of the local market's pain points, he set out to create solutions tailored for Indian businesses. “For too long, we've relied on products not built for us. Indian businesses deserve technology that is affordable, durable, and customised for their unique needs,” he says.

Under his leadership, Ridaex has pioneered the development of advanced 'Future TVs', which are Friendly, Usable, Timely Upgradable, and Reverse Engineered—designed specifically for Indian consumers. Srinivas’s focus on longevity, design, and after-sales service has been instrumental in Ridaex's success. Working with major brands like Radisson, Baskin Robbins, and Burgerman, the company has become synonymous with innovation and quality.

Srinivas’s journey showcases his relentless passion for creating cutting-edge technology that drives digitalisation in India, while addressing key challenges head-on.

Deepanker Mahajan, Founder and CEO, CoverYou

CoverYou, now recognised as India’s largest insurance broker exclusively for doctors, was born from Deepanker Mahajan’s personal journey to address a pressing need within the medical community. When his wife, a practising ENT surgeon, faced challenges with inadequate professional indemnity coverage, Mahajan recognised a critical gap in the insurance market. This sparked a desire to "scratch his own itch", leading him to collaborate with four experienced co-founders who shared a vision of building something extraordinary.

Launched in 2018, CoverYou aimed to create tailored insurance solutions for medical professionals. Despite initial challenges in cash flow management and regulatory navigation, the company’s success stems from its commitment to innovation, strategic partnerships with medical associations, and active listening to doctors’ feedback.

By leveraging technology and specialised expertise, CoverYou has expanded its offerings to include over 20 specialised insurance products currently under review. Today, it consults with over 500,000 doctors nationwide, reflecting the extraordinary impact of a team dedicated to solving the unique challenges faced by medical practitioners.

Suvrat Jain, Founder & CEO, Onward Workspaces

"Embarking on the entrepreneurial journey to create managed offices and co-working spaces has been a defining chapter in my life," says Suvrat Jain, Founder and CEO of Onward Workspaces. What began as a vision to revolutionise the workspace industry soon evolved into a mission to address the burgeoning demand for flexible environments.

In today’s world, the future of work is no longer confined to traditional office setups, and demands adaptability, creativity, and a profound understanding of the workforce's shifting aspirations.

“We recognised an opportunity as we observed the initial surge in demand for flexible workspaces in 2019. This inspired the creation of Onward Workspaces. Through extensive market research and a keen eye for prime locations, we set out to craft adaptable office solutions that truly resonate with the needs of modern businesses. Since inception, we’ve focused on creating spaces that empower innovation and drive business growth, enabling every organisation to thrive in a dynamic world,” Jain says.

Jagdish Prajapat, Founder, Technetizens IT Services

Jagdish Prajapat is a global SEO consultant and recognised as one of the leading professionals in the field. The founder of Technetizens IT Services has more than 10 years of experience and a keen eye for detail. His dedication to SEO has propelled numerous companies to top rankings in search results.

Prajapat has successfully managed a diverse portfolio of clients, including Huawei, WinZO, Upcover Mangalam Organics, NSEIT, Allevents, and several Upekkha-backed SaaS companies like Garageplug and Binary. His entrepreneurial journey has made a significant impact on businesses across India, the USA, the UK, the UAE, and New Zealand.

With a focus on both enterprise-level clients and B2B SaaS products, Prajapat continues to set high standards in the SEO industry, delivering impressive results that enhance online visibility and drive success for his clients.

Abner Dias, Founder, Team Building Global

Abner Dias, Founder of Team Building Global, was born into a middle-class family and always dreamt of being a businessman. But academics were a struggle. Dias was not the topper nor did he excel in any conventional fields; he was often bullied in school for his personality. In his youth, the path forward seemed uncertain, with confusion regarding career choices and the pressure of being the bread earner.

Dias knew he was different and didn’t fit among the ordinary. He held on to his one small, ordinary-seeming talent: the gift of speaking. He found purpose in an overlooked talent and is now a successful entrepreneur. Team Building Global works with major corporates to enhance employee engagement through team-building activities. His journey from a confused, academically weak middle-class individual to a renowned anchor and business owner is a testament to the power of pursuing one’s talent, even in the face of societal pressure.

Dias aims to be a beacon of hope for those struggling to follow their dreams. He invests in businesses, aspiring entrepreneurs, and continues to grow Team Building Global, making an impact far and beyond. Abner has also hosted the OTT INDIA FEST 2024.

Rajib Gangopadhyay, Founder and MD, EMotorad

Rajib Gangopadhyay is the Founder and Managing Director of EMotorad, a trailblazer in the electric mobility sector. His entrepreneurial journey began with ONN bikes, a self-drive bike rental platform, before he ventured into the EV space.

A dynamic leader with a knack for innovation, Gangopadhyay founded EMotorad during the pandemic, starting with just a few e-bikes shipped from the trunk of his car. He has a knack for scaling businesses, and has previously built three successful coaching centres in Bangalore. Gangopadhyay’s vision is to establish EMotorad as a global name, fostering a community-focused business that empowers all involved stakeholders.

Shashank Donthi, CEO, Hynetic Electronics

Shashank Donthi has a master’s degree in embedded systems from Carnegie Mellon University, and leads the global expansion and digital transformation initiatives for all entities under the Hynetic umbrella.

Established in 1989, Hynetic holds a pioneering position in the electronics industry and encompasses several companies, including Semikart and Aqtronics Technologies Pvt Ltd. In his role, Donthi oversees business partnerships, strategic planning, and talent management across the group, shaping the strategic roadmap and fostering collaborations to drive overall success. His achievements include building a strong market for Hynetic products in Southeast Asia and the Middle East, with active deployments in over five countries.