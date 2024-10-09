Samunnati bags Rs 1,123 Cr in H1 FY25, onboards 14 new lenders for agri-finance growth

Agri-finance startup ﻿Samunnati﻿ raised Rs 1,123 crore in debt funding in the first half (H1) of FY25.

The funds will help Samunnati expand its operations and advance its vision of sustainable growth and rural development.

The company has also onboarded 14 new lenders this financial year, including prominent banks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, ESAF and Karur Vysya Bank, and impact lenders Blue Earth and Enabling Qapital. They have dished out loans totalling Rs 480 crore.

Furthermore, it has utilised varied funding methods, including online bond platforms, to attract over 5,500 investors to its bonds.

"At Samunnati, our relentless focus on deepening and strengthening the entire agricultural value chain has allowed us to achieve remarkable milestones in just six months of FY24-25. By integrating financial solutions with market access and capacity building, we are creating a robust ecosystem that empowers farmers and FPOs at every stage of the value chain," Anil Kumar SG, Founder and CEO at Samunnati, said.

Founded in 2014, Samunnati offers financial, co-financial and non-financial solutions to marginal, small and medium farmers, agri enterprises, and wholesale/retailers. It specialises in value chain finance, agri-value chains, financial services, non-financial services, agricultural finance, and market linkage.

With over 100 agri-value chains across 23 states, Samunnati has access to over 6,500+ farmer collectives with over 8 million farmers.

Samunnati is backed by investors like USDFC, Credit Saison, ﻿Tata Capital﻿, Poonawalla, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Wint Wealth, Altifi, Alteria Capital, and Anicut Capital.

In June, ﻿it secured a debt tranche of Rs 133 crore ($16 million) from global impact investment firm Blue Earth Capital.