Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 28, 2024)

Funding news

COOX raises $125,000 in seed fundraise

Home service booking platform COOX has raised $125,000 in its seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures.

It plans to use the funds for expansion to other cities, boost marketing and levelling up its AI integration for better efficiency. It currently services 5 lakh customers and plans to expand operations from 20 to 40 cities.

It provides over 10 on-demand event hosting and house party services including professional chefs, bartenders, waiters, kitchen cleaners, ingredients delivery, appliance rentals, crockery rentals, event decoration, and live singers through its network of 3,000 trained and verified service professionals. It also offers a monthly subscription service for domestic cooks.

Other news

Garuda Aerospace gets two approvals for manufacturing and training

Drone tech startup Garuda Aerospace has secured two approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Delta-type certification for manufacturing validates the company’s capabilities in designing, manufacturing, and maintaining drones according to stringent DGCA standards.

It also secured the trainer's approval for its Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO). This approval allows Garuda to train and certify trainers, who will then be responsible for educating and certifying drone pilots.

With these latest additions, Garuda Aerospace now holds a total of six DGCA approvals, the company said in a statement.

Paris School of Business (PSB) partners with upGrad Abroad for MBA & MSc programs

Paris School of Business (PSB) expands its operations in India through an academic collaboration with upGrad Abroad, a study abroad division of skilling major upGrad.

The course is designed with with hybrid modality, with four months of online coursework and 12 months of on-campus education in Paris. Following this programme, students will be entitled to a two-year stay-back visa for a job search in France or a five-year alumni visa.

MBA programmes will culminate in a consulting internship in France where students collaborate to solve real business challenges for French and European companies.

MSc programmes feature a curricular internship for four months, preparing students to navigate the French marketplace with industrial know-how and cultural nuances.

