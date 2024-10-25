Vettaiyan to stream on OTT from November 7?

Fans of actor Rajinikanth may want to continue their celebrations much after Diwali. According to reports, the superstar’s latest movie Vettaiyan is likely to be released on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, a week after Diwali.

Vettaiyan (Hunter), an investigative thriller-cum-social drama, also stars legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan. Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati are also part of the star cast.

A month after its theatrical release on October 10, the film is now gearing up for its OTT drop. Amazon Prime Video is said to have bought the streaming rights for the movie for a whopping Rs 90 crore, reports indicate.

According to reports, Vettaiyan is said to have raked in over Rs 140 crore from box office collections in the country, while global collection is over Rs 240 crore.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel of Jai Bhim fame, Vettaiyan revolves around a retired police officer known for encounter killings, played by Rajinikanth. Bachchan essays the role of a retired judge, while Faasil plays a comedic character named Patrick.

Lyca Productions is the production company behind Vettaiyan.

