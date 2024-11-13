Brands
Trends Desk25 Stories
Laapataa Ladies is now Lost Ladies as it heads to the Oscars

Wednesday November 13, 2024 , 1 min Read

Laapataa Ladies, India’s entry to Oscars 2025, has been rebranded as Lost Ladies for greater reach among the international audience and to convey the theme to non-Hindi speakers.

The movie directed by Kiran Rao has been chosen as India's entry for Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards.

Laapata Ladies is a touching tale of two brides, Phool and Jaya, who accidentally get swapped during a train journey. What follows is a series of comical twists and misadventures, which help the women rediscover themselves.

The official poster for Lost Ladies was unveiled on social media. “Sometimes you have to lose your way to find yourself,” says the poster.

Lost Ladies

Image credit: https://x.com/AKPPL_Official

Laapata Ladies is a light-hearted satire on patriarchy and subtly touches upon the aspects of independence, empowerment, and gender dynamics. The movie, which is based on a story by Biplab Goswami, stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam. It was produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. Screenplay and dialogues are by Sneha Desai.

The 97th Oscars will be held next year on March 2.

