This Singapore-based entrepreneur is taking Indian skincare brand global with actress Nayanthara

Singapore-based entrepreneur Daisy Morgan struggled with skincare problems like acne, pigmentation, and other skin issues. Living in Singapore, she encountered another challenge of finding skincare solutions made specifically for Indian skin.

With Korean and Chinese brands dominating the market, she noticed the absence of options suitable for Asian skin types. Recognising the gap, Morgan started researching about ingredients and began making formulations designed specifically to address these concerns.

This led her to launch ﻿9Skin﻿, a D2C skincare brand, with actress Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan in September 2023. While the brand was launched in Malaysia, it is being manufactured in India.

Morgan says the brand offers premium skincare products that are free from parabens and harmful chemicals, and are crafted to cater to diverse skin types.

The brand plans to expand into products that target specific concerns once it gathers sufficient feedback and insights from users, she adds.

“Being someone who has had a lot of skin issues, skincare was something that I have always wanted to venture into. Our skincare range blends natural science with Ayurvedic wisdom to offer products suitable for all skin types,” Morgan tells HerStory.

The beginning

Daisy Morgan

Morgan recalls that in 2011, she was stuck in a challenging situation, which pushed her to start a nightclub business in Singapore.

“Being a woman and running a club single-handedly, I faced doubts and hurdles, especially in an industry dominated by men. Getting partners onboard was tough as a woman. Running a nightclub meant dealing with both law enforcement and the underworld, which made it more challenging,” she says. “Despite the sleepless nights and daunting tasks, I took the leap, and I learnt a lot in that journey.”

Later, she started running spas in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru because of which she used to visit India quite often.

Talking about her journey with 9Skin, she says, during one of her visits to India, she got the opportunity to buy overseas rights for movies. One of the movies she bought was directed by Vignesh Shivan and this is how she got in touch with Nayanthara as well.

“We became friends and we grew that relationship over time and eventually both of them became like family,” she adds.

Morgan mentions that the trio had discussed working together in 2015. However, it was after much research and product development that the trio came together with the launch of 9Skin in 2023.

Tackling skincare woes

Being a serial entrepreneur, Morgan had curated some formulations for whitening cream and acne lotion, which she had started selling in markets like Sri Lanka, Malaysia, the UK, the US, and the Maldives through her company, Daisy Morgan International.

“Through this experience, I knew how to enter new markets, obtain licenses, and export products. So, we knew that we were well-prepared to launch 9Skin internationally, which we did in just four months of its launch,” she adds.

Daisy Morgan (left), Nayanthara (middle) and Vignesh Shivan (right)

9Skin offers five products, which include day cream, night cream, booster oil, anti-ageing serum, and glow serum. These products are available across India, Singapore, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Canada. It will be available in the UK in the coming months.

Morgan explains that the brand uses natural ingredients like sea buckthorn and more in its products. Additionally, it uses nanotechnology in the products, which allows the formulations to penetrate beyond the skin’s outer layer, reaching deeper levels. And because of this, she believes the brand has no competitors as obtaining a licence is rare and challenging.

She further adds that most of the ingredients they use are not easily accessible. One of the ingredients is sourced from Indonesia and is processed in Brazil before it reaches India.

“These ingredients are harvested over time, so if I’m going to have 10,000 pieces manufactured, I still need to wait for at least 45 to 60 days to manufacture the next set,” she adds.

To mitigate the issue, the brand has started a factory in Malaysia as well to make overseas exports easy for the brand.

She recalls her initial challenge when their products got sold out.

“We didn’t expect that we would get sold out in two or three days. So, that became a bit issue, but now we have overcome this challenge,” she says.

These products are available in five countries

The products range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000, catering to anyone aged 18 or above as Morgan opines it to be the age when skincare issues often arise. These products are available for purchase on their website, as well as in one of the offline stores of Naturals, located in Bengaluru.

She further explains that everyone in the company has a designated role to play. While she takes care of the formulations and products, packaging is managed by Nayanthara.

“Nayanthara puts in a lot of effort. I appreciate her dedication to the brand, especially considering the long hours and late-night discussions we have. She’s not just the face of the brand, but she is equally invested in learning and growing the brand,” says Morgan.

Challenges as a woman entrepreneur

Reflecting on her entrepreneurial journey, Morgan shares, “I had no one around me other than myself, and I think God was my greatest support every day.”

As a single mother, she expresses that managing both roles isn’t challenging for her.

“I approach my work in a practical manner, prioritising what needs to be done for my children and my business. As for time management, all three of us in 9Skin have other commitments, but we share the same mindset and prioritise accordingly. When it comes to our children, they are the priority. We drop everything to care for them, no matter what. As mothers, we understand the importance of being present for our children, and that’s where our focus lies,” Morgan exclaims.

Despite facing challenges along the way, Morgan believes that every business, regardless of gender, will encounter obstacles.

“When you start something, you have to face it head-on; running away is not an option. I don’t shy away from problems; I confront them and seek solutions,” she affirms.

Encouraging other women entrepreneurs, Morgan says, “They should start believing in themselves and simply execute their ideas. Every woman possesses a special power that they need to identify and go all in.”

Plans ahead

Talking about the future, Morgan wishes to take the brand global. So far it is present in five countries and plans to expand to 10 countries in the first year. The brand is also planning a store launch with Tira Beauty in Chennai next month.

Morgan also shared that the brand has not raised any funds as of now, but she and the other founders have personally invested in it.