Coimbatore-based enterprise SaaS firm ﻿Kovai.co﻿has acquired Bengaluru-based SaaS startup Floik to enhance its AI-powered knowledge management platform, Document360.

The details of the deal size remain undisclosed.

"Integrating Floik’s capabilities into Document360 aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a robust knowledge management solution that goes beyond traditional documentation," said Saravana Kumar, CEO of Kovai.co.

"Floik’s interactive tools will allow our users to deliver a more engaging and impactful experience, empowering end-users to truly understand and leverage our software’s capabilities. We also anticipate a 35% year-over-year revenue increase in our knowledge management category," he added.

Founded in 2022 by Vartika Bansal and Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, ﻿Elevation Capital﻿-backed Floik claims to have served more than 8,000 users worldwide with tools that improve software adoption through interactive product demos and guides.

As part of the acquisition, these features will now be a part of Document360 to further expand its capabilities and benefit the platform’s 2,500 global customers.

“We are excited to accelerate Floik’s mission to democratise knowledge management and software adoption by joining hands with Kovai.co,” said Vartika Bansal, Founder and CEO of Floik.

Around six core Floik team members, led by CTO Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, will join Kovai.co to continue product development and support, to enhance the product’s functionality for Document360’s global client base, as per the company.