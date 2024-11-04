Startup news and updates: daily roundup (November 4, 2024)

Funding news

Healthtech startup Viraa Care raises $108K in pre-seed funding

Viraa Care said on Monday it secured $108,000 in a pre-seed funding round, including foreign direct investment from a French investor.

The company will use the funds to accelerate its expansion plans and help build its childcare system, modelled after successful Northern European frameworks, it said in a statement.

"With this funding, we are not just growing Viraa Care; we are revolutionising how Indian families approach feeding, childcare, and nutrition. Our goal is to build a system that rivals the best in the world, grounded in science and evidence-based practices. India needs a robust support system for parents—one based on trust, not marketing gimmicks,” said Mayank Bhardwaj, Co-founder of Viraa Care.

Mihup bags Rs 50 Cr funding

Conversation intelligence platform Mihup secured Rs 50 crore in a fresh funding round led by public market investor Ashish Kacholia. The round also saw participation from the family office of investor Madhusudan Kela.

The capital will enable the company to accelerate growth, scale operations, and enter new markets, the company said in a statement.

It is currently preparing for an IPO with a Rs 200 crore revenue target in the next 24 months. The funding round follows previous investments from Accel and Ideaspring Capital.

“This funding will allow us to scale up our product offerings for the automotive and contact centre sectors, invest in research and development, expand globally, and bring us closer to our vision of being the operating system for every human-machine interaction,” said CEO Tapan Barman.

Also Read Hala Mobility bags Rs 51 Cr in pre-Series A funding

Other news

Flipkart, NRLM collaborate to empower rural women entrepreneurs

Ecommerce platform Flipkart on Monday collaborated with National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) to organise an orientation workshop to employe rural woman entrepreneurs through ecommerce in Haryana.

The event saw over 70 attendees, including women entrepreneurs, micro-enterprises, and self-help groups. The interactive sessions focused on digital empowerment with insights into product listing, efficient logistics, and strategic business growth.

Krishan Pal Gurjar, Minister of State, Ministry of Power, Rajneesh Kumar, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Flipkart Group, and other dignitaries were present at the event.





“This partnership with the National Rural Livelihood Mission symbolises Flipkart’s commitment to expanding digital inclusivity across India. We aim to create greater economic opportunities for women in rural Haryana, fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs who can leverage technology to enhance their livelihoods,” Kumar said.

Kabira Mobility launches over 350 service centres across India

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Kabira Mobility launched 350 service centres across India to strengthen its after-sales support infrastructure.

The company plans to expand these centres to over 1,000 by 2025, providing support, trained professionals and availability of parts across the country.

“For a new OEM in the E2W sector, after-sales service is as crucial as the product itself. Our decision to launch over 350 service centres across India is a direct response to the growing needs of our customers and the industry at large. We've seen the challenges faced by E2W owners due to inadequate service support. This expansion is our commitment to addressing these issues head-on,” said Jaibir Siwach, CEO of Kabira Mobility.

Logic Fruit Technology expands its leadership team

Logic Fruit Technology appointed Gurudutt (GD) Bansal as its Senior Vice President - Engineering and Sourabh Varma as CFO and Head of Business and Strategy.

Bansal holds over three decades of experience in the semiconductor and electronics industry, while Varma has over 20 years of experience managing large-scale operations.

“We are delighted with the onboarding of Gurudutt and Sourabh. Their expertise is pivotal as we continue to evolve and expand our operations in the fast-paced technology sector. We look forward to the significant impact that they will have on our business journey,” said CEO and Co-founder Sanjeev Kumar.

(This article will be updated with the latest news throughout the day.)