Homegrown ecommerce marketplace ﻿Flipkart﻿ experienced high customer engagement this festive season, recording an overall 7.2 billion visits.

The company also witnessed a record 282 million unique visitors during the festivities, primarily driven by premiumisation and personalised preferences, especially in metros and Tier II+ cities, setting new

benchmarks for ecommerce in India.

“Every year, Flipkart kicks-off the festive season with a diverse range of offerings that cater to evolving needs of customers. The incredible response seen this year underscores our continued efforts to redefine ecommerce and make it available even in the remotest regions of the country," said Harsh Chaudhary, Head of Growth (Vice President), Flipkart.

"By harnessing technology and expanding our reach, we have been able to deliver enhanced shopping experiences to millions of customers while empowering an ever-growing network of sellers. This season has established itself as a key element of India’s retail landscape, not only by bringing customer delight but also by significantly contributing to economic growth and fostering opportunities for communities across the country," he added.

Additionally, some of the sellers witnessed 40-50% YoY growth this festive period, and overall the sellers on the marketplace platform witnessed increased participation, better offerings and significant boost in sales compared to last year, according to the press statement.

Flipkart also successfully concluded the eighth edition of Samarth’s dedicated sale event, Crafted by Bharat. Over 25,000 unique handicraft products were showcased, featuring contributions from hundreds of artisans, weavers, government bodies, NGOs, LGBTQ+ communities, rural entrepreneurs, and women entrepreneurs.

Samarth Sellers saw a remarkable 1.6X spike in their growth, a 16% increase during the sale period. Samarth has positively impacted over 1.8 million livelihoods, driving economic growth and fostering a vibrant ecommerce ecosystem throughout the country.