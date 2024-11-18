The Good Glamm Group acquires 100% stake in The Moms Co

﻿The Good Glamm Group﻿, a direct-to-consumer (D2C) beauty and personal care conglomerate, said it had completed a 100% acquisition of natural brand personal care The Moms Co.

In October 2021, the Good Glamm Group acquired a majority stake in The Moms Co. through a cash and stock deal, leading to partial exits for The Moms Co. founders and full exits for investors like DSG Capital and Saama Capital. The remaining shares held by the founders were fully acquired by Good Glamm Group over the last two years, completing a 100% acquisition, the company said in a statement.

After leading the business for a year post-acquisition, the founders stepped down from day-to-day roles last year, transitioning full control to Good Glamm Group's central teams.

This strategic acquisition marks another significant milestone for the Group as it continues to expand its presence in the fast-growing beauty and wellness market.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of the Good Glamm Group's completion of its acquisition of ﻿Sirona Hygiene﻿, a pioneering brand in feminine hygiene and personal wellness, along with an increase in its shareholding in portfolio brands Organic Harvest and Winkl.

These moves are part of the group's strategy to build a comprehensive beauty, wellness, and personal care ecosystem.

Founded in September 2021 by Darpan Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, the Good Glamm Group is South Asia’s first DTC beauty brand unicorn. It is backed by marquee investors such as Warburg Pincus, Prosus Ventures (Naspers), L’Occitane, Bessemer Venture Partners, Accel, and Amazon.





"It has been an incredible journey integrating The Moms Co into the broader Good Glamm Group framework to scale the business across D2C, offline, and international markets. The Moms Co is highly trusted for its proven efficacy among moms and babies. The brand experienced significant growth over the last two years and we aim to maintain this momentum by leveraging our content-to-commerce growth engine." said Darpan Sanghvi, Group Founder, Good Glamm Group.





"It has been wonderful to see the Good Glamm team integrate The Moms Co across various functions and grow the brand over the last two years. We continue to cheer for and are excited for, what lays ahead for The Moms Co and the Good Glamm Group and wish the teams all the success in this next phase of growth” added Malika Sadani and Mohit Sadani , Founders of The Moms Co.











