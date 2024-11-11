Declining all prefixes and titles given to him, multi-talented actor Kamal Haasan has urged fans, members of the film fraternity, party cadre, and fellow Indians to refer to him as ‘Kamal Haasan’, ‘Kamal’ or ‘KH’.

In a post on X, the actor said the art of cinema transcends beyond one individual, and cinema, like any other form of creative expression, belongs to everyone.

Haasan remarked that the collaboration of countless artists, technicians, and the audience makes cinema what it is—"a true reflection of humanity’s diverse, rich and ever-evolving stories.”

“It is my humble belief that the artist must not be elevated above the art. I prefer to remain grounded, constantly aware of my imperfections, and my duty to improve. Hence, after considerable reflection, I feel compelled to respectfully decline all such titles or prefixes,” said the actor, who hopes to be a “student of the craft” forever.

Acknowledging the love and recognition of people, Haasan thanked everyone for their kindness over the years.

“I have always felt a deep sense of gratitude over being bestowed with endearing titles such as Ulaganayagan, among others. Such accolades, given by the people and recognised by esteemed colleagues and admirers, has always been humbling, and I’ve been genuinely moved by your love in conferring it upon me," said Haasan.

However, he requested everyone, including his fans and party cadre, to henceforth refer to him simply as ‘Kamal Haasan’, ‘Kamal’ or ‘KH’.

He added that his decision comes from a “place of humility” and a “desire to remain true” to his roots and purpose and to always be one among everyone—“as the lovers of this beautiful artform.”

Fans of Tamil cinema are known to lovingly give monikers to their favourite stars. Rajinikanth is referred to as 'Superstar', while Ajith and Vijay are called 'Thala' (meaning 'leader') and 'Thalapathy' ('commander'), respectively. Interestingly, cricketer MS Dhoni is also called 'Thala' by the fans of the Chennai Super Kings IPL franchise.

A few years ago, Ajith had issued a press release requesting everyone to stop calling him by any title or prefix and instead call him by his name.